Foton completes first win streak wins by disposing of Generika Ayala

Thursday, 04 Apr 2019
The Foton Tornadoes nailed an all-important win heading in to the playoffs by defeating the Generika Ayala Lifesavers in four sets 25-20, 20-25, 25-22, 25-11 in the final game of the PSL Grand Prix 2019 preliminaries at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Tornadoes started off strong with reinforcements Courtney Felinski and Milagros Collar scoring seven and five points, respectively. The Lifesavers’ Kanjana Kuthaisong and Fiola Ceballos combined for nine points but it was not enough to stop Foton’s first set victory.

Generika Ayala flipped the script in set two as Ceballos and Kuthaisong ensured that the Aaron Velez-coached squad will not steal the set away.

The third set was even tighter until the home stretch. However, Collar’s timely hits and Generika Ayala’s unforced errors preserved the set for the Tornadoes.

The Tornadoes blew the game wide open in the fourth set with service aces from Felinski and Mina Aganon. The Lifesavers did not put up any opposition as Foton clinched its first winning streak of the PSL Grand Prix 2019.

Felinski led the Tornadoes with 23 points, 17 on attacks and six on service aces, followed by Collar with 21 points. Jaja Santiago led Foton’s local surge with 12 points. Kuthaisong led the Lifesavers with 16 points while Ceballos added 15.

The Tornadoes (3-11) will have to defeat the second seed F2 Logistics Cargo Movers twice in the quarterfinals to enter the semis. Meanwhile, the Life Savers (4-10) will face the same predicament against the third-seed PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters. The Foton-F2 match will be on April 6 while the Generika-PLDT battle will happen on April 9.

The Scores

Foton (3) – Felinski 23, Collar 21, Santiago 12, Aganon 8, Ortiz 7, Perez 2, Sy 0, Adorador 0, Reyes (L)

Generika Ayala (1) – Kuthaisong 16, Ceballos 15, Kocyigit 7, Lopez 7, Meneses 6, Araneta 3, Lavitoria 2, Hingpit 2, Orendain 0, General (L)

