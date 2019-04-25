F2 Logistics edge PLDT to enter Grand Prix Finals

It will be F2 and Petron all over again.

After the Blaze Spikers clinched their spot in the PSL Grand Prix 2019 Finals, the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers did their part to force a rematch. While the game ended in three sets, the wards of Coach Ramil de Jesus had to pull off the first two by the skin of their teeth.

Cargo Movers steal sets one and two

The Power Hitters held a 24-21 advantage in the opening set after Kendra Dahlke punctured F2’s net defense with an attack. However, F2 Logistics unleashed a counter of five straight points to snatch the opener. Dalhke’s mishit forced a deuce while Majoy Baron’s kill block on Sasa Devanadera gave the Cargo Movers the lead. Alex Cabanos’ ace ended set one at 26-24.

The same narrative played out in set two. Coach Roger Gorayeb’s squad owned a 22-19 advantage before F2 stormed back to take the lead at 24-23. Grace Lazard extended the frame with a score but her service error handed a second set point to the Cargo Movers. Aby Marano’s tip from PLDT’s overreception closed the second chapter with the same tally as the first.

F2 Logistics deliver in set three

The Cargo Movers had an 8-4 lead before PLDT stormed back and steal the lead at 9-8. The tally remained close until 12-all as the ladies in gold and black just brought the hammer down on the Power Hitters. PLDT’s four touches infraction delivered match point for F2 but Grethcel Soltones took a point back. MJ Perez push landed in the corner of Zone 5 to end the set and the match at 25-17.

Lindsay Stalzer is named Game MVP with 15 attacks and an ace. When asked about the hotly-contested opening sets, she responded: “It came right down the wire. I’m really proud of my teammates for focusing at the end of the game like that. We really pulled it together. And I guess we like a challenge because we made it really tight. I’m really proud of my teammates. PLDT came out awesome, came out on fire so respect to them. But, we came out on top.”

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers-Petron Blaze Spikers Finals series for the PSL Grand Prix 2019 championship will start on Tuesday, April 30.