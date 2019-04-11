F2 Logistics overcame Foton’s storm to enter the semifinals

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers fought off a gutsy run by the Foton Tornadoes to formalize their entry to the semifinals 25-22, 25-27, 25-21, 25-19 in the quarterfinals of the PSL Grand Prix 2019 at the Fil-Oil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

It was a heart-stoping opening set as both former Grand Prix champions would not easily give-up with Foton’s Courtney Felinski scoring eight points while the tandem of Maria Jose Perez and Lindsay Stalzer scoring six points apiece. With Foton on top 21-19, the Cargo Movers went on a 6-1 run to close the opening set led by three service aces by Ara Galang.

In the second set, it was the Tornadoes who made the rise in the opening part of the set led by Felinski, Ivy Perez and Dindin Santiago-Manabat, but F2’s championship experiece brought them back and was even on top at 23-21. As the set draws to a close, the Tornadoes closed the door on the Cargo Movers via two hits by Felinski as they won the set.

In the third set, the Santiago sisters, Dindin and Jaja, showed that their height is Foton’s main weapon as they were scoring from all areas but the Cargo Movers showed true composure with Stalzer leading the way as the former PSL MVP scored 10 points enroute to the Cargo Movers taking the third set.

The fourth set was all heart and the true heart of a champion came through for the Cargo Movers as they overcame a Tornadoes comeback with key aces by Alex Cabanos and a finishing spike from Stalzer to formalize their entry to the Final 4.

The Cargo Movers were led by Stalzer with 26 points followed by Perez with 21 points. Galang led the local attack of the Cargo Movers with 12 points. The Tornadoes, which had their 4-game winning streak snapped, were led by Felinski with 20 points followed by 14 apiece by Dindin and Jaja Santiago. The Tornadoes missed the services of Spanish reinforcement Milagros Collar due to a left muscle tear.

The Cargo Movers will now await the winner of the PLDT-Generika Ayala quarterfinal series.

Volleyverse Player of the Game

Stalzer’s performance shows that she is still one of the top reinforcements in the tournament. Her timely hits especially in the third set gave the Cargo Moverd the win. She finished with team-high 26 points, 19 on attacks.

F2 Logistics (3) – Stalzer 26, Perez 21, Galang 12, Marano 6, Baron 5, Cabanos 3, Imbo 0, Macandili (L), Gallenero (L)

Foton Tornadoes (1) – Felinski 20, Santiago 14, Santiago-Manabat 14, Aganon 8, Ortiz 5, Perez 4, Sy 1, Sandoval 0, Adorador 0, Reyes (L), Yongco (L)