F2 Logistics locks up second seed with four-set win against Generika Ayala Lifesavers

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers overcame a minor setback in the second set and locked the second seed heading into the quarterfinals with a four-set win against the Generika Ayala Lifesavers 25-12, 25-27, 26-24, 25-14 in their PSL Grand Prix 2019 second round match at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The wards of Coach Ramil De Jesus did not let the opening set slip away as reinforcements Maria Jose Perez and Lindsay Stalzer scored five points apiece while current National Team captain Aby Marano added four markers.

The Lifesavers opened the second set well as Fiola Ceballos collected eight points. However, the Cargo Movers fought back to force a tie at 25-all. Generika Ayala evened the set tally when Azerbaijan reinforcement Kseniya Kocyigit scored on a spike and blocked Perez’ attempt.

The third set was dominated by a spike-off between Perez and Generika Ayala’s Kanjana Kuthaisong. But as the Cargo Movers were leading 24-20, costly errors allowed the Lifesavers to force a deuce. Eventually, the Cargo Movers wanted it more to take a two-sets-to-one lead.

The fourth set was the Marano and Majoy Baron show as both middle blockers were scoring off the sets of Alex Cabanos to help take their tenth win in 13 matches.

Perez led the Cargo Movers with 25 points while Stalzer and Marano added 16 and 14, respectively. Kuthaisong paced the Lifesavers with 22 while Ceballos made 18.

The Cargo Movers (10-3) will look to end the preliminaries with a morale boosting win as they go head-to+head with the Cignal HD Spikers. Meanwhile, the Lifesavers (4-9) will look to enter the quarterfinals with a win when they face the Foton Tornadoes. Both games will be played on April 4 at Filoil.

The Scores

F2 (3) – Perez 25, Stalzer 16, Marano 14, Galang 12, Baron 8, Cabanos 0, Morente 0, Macandili (L)

Generika Ayala (1) – Kuthaisong 22, Ceballos 18, Kocyigit 9, Lopez 6, Araneta 4, Llagoso 2, Orendain 1, Hingpit 0, Macatuno 0, Meneses 0, General (L)