F2 Logistics ends the first round with a convincing win over PLDT

Saturday, 09 Mar 2019
AJ Tanada - Writer - @
Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

In the last game of the PSL Grand Prix 2019 first preliminary round, the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers finished strong to defeat a gutsy PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters in straight sets 25-20, 25-21, 25-19 at the Muntinlupa Sports Center.

Coming off a loss against their rival Petron Blaze Spikers, the Ramil De Jesus-coached unit started off strong to claim the first set thanks to two-time PSL MVP Lindsay Stalzer, Ara Galang, and Majoy Baron.

In the second set, the wards of Coach Roger Gorayeb tried to get back in the game courtesy of reinforcement Grace Lazard. But while they trimmed the deficit to two, 21-19, F2 was just too much with Stalzer leading the way with 10 points in that set alone.

The third set was tightly-contested as PLDT held a slim 16-15 advantage. The Cargo Movers unleashed a knock-out blow via a 6-0 run and take the game out of the Power Hitters’ reach.

Stalzer led the Cargo Movers with 19 points, 18 off attacks, while Rebecca Perry contributed 12. Libero Dawn Macandili was all over the floor as she tallied 20 digs while Alex Cabanos continues her magnificent playmaking with 24 excellent sets.

Lazard paced the Power Hitters with 14 attacks and two blocks, while Kendra Dahlke made 14. The PLDT imports lacked support from the locals as Jasmine Nabor topped with four points to go with 17 excellent sets. Alvarez and Urdas chipped in three points each.

The Cargo Movers (6-1) will start the second round of preliminaries against United Volleyball Club on March 14. Meanwhile, the Power Hitters (3-4) will try to end their two-game losing streak when they face the Generika Ayala Lifesavers on March 12. Both games will be played at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Scores

F2 (3) – Stalzer 19, Perry 12, Baron 10, Galang 9, Maraño 5, Cabanos 0, Macandili (L)

PLDT (0) – Lazard 16, Dahlke 14, Nabor 4, Urdas 3, Alvarez 3, Latigay 2, Sta. Rita 1, Devanadera 0, Guillerma 0, Pantone (L)

