F2 Logistics Cargo Movers survive scare from Generika Ayala Lifesavers

The F2 Logistics prepared themselves for an upcoming battle against their archrivals with a four-set win over the Generika-Ayala Lifesavers 21-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-16 to remain unbeaten in the PSL Grand Prix 2019 at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Cargo Movers played like a well-oiled machine in the first set but the heart of the Lifesavers brought them the second set. Set three was tightly contested by F2’s cohesiveness prevailed. By the fourth set, the Ramil De Jesus-mentored squad took the match by the home stretch.

F2, who continues to miss the services of Kim Kianna Dy, Cha Cruz-Behag and Kim Fajardo, were led by Lindsay Stalzer’s triple double of 26 points, 17 excellent receptions and 13 digs. Galang led the locals with 17 points.

Alex Cabanos continued her brilliant play as she finished with 36 excellent sets which got praise from Cargo Movers head coach Ramil De Jesus. “Yung setter namin hindi pa makakuha ng kumpiyansa, Nagaadjust pa talaga siya. Yung huli sabi ko, itaas mo lang kung ano yung nakikita mong advantage at ibigay mo.”

Now on a six-game losing skid to open the PSL Grand Prix 2019, the Lifesavers showed true resiliency all game long but couldn’t get over the hump at the end. Team captain Angeli Araneta led the way with 14 points. Thai import Kanjana Kuthaisong continues to be a bright spot by finishing with 12 attacks, 12 digs, and 10 excellent receptions.

The Cargo Movers (5-0) will try to go for their sixth win in a row in a monumental showdown against their archrivals, the also undefeated Petron Blaze Spikers. Meanwhile, the Lifesavers (0-6) is eager to fight for their first win in the tournament when they face the Foton Tornadoes. Both games will be played on March 7 at the FilOil.

The Scores

F2 Logistics (3) – Stalzer 26, Galang 17, Maraño 14, Perry 13, Baron 8, Cabanos 2, Morente 0, Macandili (L)

Generika-Ayala (1) – Araneta 14, Kuthaisong 13, Orendain 12, Meneses 7, Kocyigit 6, Hingpit 6, Ceballos 3, Lavitoria 0, General (L), Espinosa (L)