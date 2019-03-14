F2 Logistics Cargo Movers starts the second round with victory over United Volleyball Club

F2 Logistics started the second round in strong fashion by defeating the United Volleyball Club in straight sets 25-22, 25-21, 25-22 in the continuation of the PSL Grand Prix 2019 second preliminary round at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

It was a close contest throughout all sets but the Cargo Movers always found a way to pull at the end. Likewise, the squad of Coach Joshua Ylaya had difficulties closing out any of the three sets.

UVC’s Tai Manu-Olevao, Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani, and Kalei Mau started strong in the opening set before the Cargo Movers stormed back courtesy of key hits by Ara Galang and Alexine Cabanos’ two aces.

Named player of the game, Cabanos shared during the post-game interview the support that she’s been getting from her teammates. “They’d be just reminding me ‘Alex, just keep calm’ and then ‘You can do it’ and ‘We’re all here for you’ and ‘We’re here to support you all the time’,” she said.

She also gave credit to the system of Coach De Jesus which allows them to continually win despite the absence of key players such as Kim Kianna Dy, Cha Cruz-Behag, and Kim Fajardo. “The system is really working for everyone. It’s just that we just have to follow our coaches, just keep calm, and just keep trusting each other,” Cabanos added.

The same script ensued in the second set but it was Galang, Dawn Macandili and Lindsay Stalzer who proved to be the difference for the Ramil De Jesus-coached squad.

The see-saw battle continued in the third set as both teams did not give in to the pressure. But Majoy Baron’s three service aces and timely hits from Galang and Aby Maraño completed the preliminary round sweep of F2 over UVC. Stalzer led the Cargo Movers with 12 points, all on attacks while Galang added ten.

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers (7-1) will look to build momentum as they encounter the streaking PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna on March 16. Meanwhile, the United Volleyball Club (4-4) will look to stay above .500 when they battle the Cignal HD Spikers on March 19 at Filoil.

The Scores

F2 Logistics (3) – Stalzer 12, Galang 10, Perry 9, Baron 8, Maraño 7, Cabanos 2, Morente 0, Macandili (L)

UVC (0) – Mau 18, Bedart-Ghani 17, Manu-Olevao 10, Robins-Hardy 2, Palec 2, Angustia 1, Tejada 0, Ahomiro 0, Tiu 0, Pineda (L), Dusaran (L)