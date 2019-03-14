F2 Logistics Cargo Movers starts the second round with victory over United Volleyball Club

Thursday, 14 Mar 2019
AJ Tanada - Writer - @
Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

F2 Logistics started the second round in strong fashion by defeating the United Volleyball Club in straight sets 25-22, 25-21, 25-22 in the continuation of the PSL Grand Prix 2019 second preliminary round at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

It was a close contest throughout all sets but the Cargo Movers always found a way to pull at the end. Likewise, the squad of Coach Joshua Ylaya had difficulties closing out any of the three sets.

UVC’s Tai Manu-Olevao, Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani, and Kalei Mau started strong in the opening set before the Cargo Movers stormed back courtesy of key hits by Ara Galang and Alexine Cabanos’ two aces.

Named player of the game, Cabanos shared during the post-game interview the support that she’s been getting from her teammates. “They’d be just reminding me ‘Alex, just keep calm’ and then ‘You can do it’ and ‘We’re all here for you’ and ‘We’re here to support you all the time’,” she said.

She also gave credit to the system of Coach De Jesus which allows them to continually win despite the absence of key players such as Kim Kianna Dy, Cha Cruz-Behag, and Kim Fajardo“The system is really working for everyone. It’s just that we just have to follow our coaches, just keep calm, and just keep trusting each other,” Cabanos added.

The same script ensued in the second set but it was Galang, Dawn Macandili and Lindsay Stalzer who proved to be the difference for the Ramil De Jesus-coached squad.

The see-saw battle continued in the third set as both teams did not give in to the pressure. But Majoy Baron’s three service aces and timely hits from Galang and Aby Maraño completed the preliminary round sweep of F2 over UVC. Stalzer led the Cargo Movers with 12 points, all on attacks while Galang added ten.

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers (7-1) will look to build momentum as they encounter the streaking PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna on March 16. Meanwhile, the United Volleyball Club (4-4) will look to stay above .500 when they battle the Cignal HD Spikers on March 19 at Filoil.

The Scores

F2 Logistics (3) – Stalzer 12, Galang 10, Perry 9, Baron 8, Maraño 7, Cabanos 2, Morente 0, Macandili (L)

UVC (0) – Mau 18, Bedart-Ghani 17, Manu-Olevao 10, Robins-Hardy 2, Palec 2, Angustia 1, Tejada 0, Ahomiro 0, Tiu 0, Pineda (L), Dusaran (L)

Support us. Help volleyball.

For too long volleyball fans have been neglected, with no community with which to share their passion. We want to change that, by providing a platform for fans & players to unite. However, we’re a small team & we can’t do it ourselves – we need your help.

Your generous contributions will help us to:

** Keep our content FREE & with no paywall

** Improve our volleyball content & increase our coverage

** Help to support & build the profile of the next generation of players

We will never profit from your contributions – if they exceed our operating costs on an annual basis we will donate the difference to support worthy causes in volleyball.

You can contribute as little as $2 USD to support us & help volleyball grow – it only takes a minute & everything helps! Thank you.

Related

PSL Grand Prix

Generika Ayala Lifesavers nails second win by dominating Cignal HD Spikers
PSL Grand Prix

From creating kills to creating outfits: Jannine Navarro’s rise to fashion stardom
PSL Grand Prix

Watch LIVE! F2 Logistics Cargo Movers vs. United Volleyball Club

Popular

Philippines

New venue for 2019 SEA Games volleyball tournament announced
UAAP Women's Volleyball

Ateneo Lady Eagles win fifth straight by defeating Adamson Lady Falcons
UAAP Women's Volleyball

NU Lady Bulldogs storm back to edge UP Lady Maroons in five

Latest

PSL Grand Prix

PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters prolongs Foton Tornadoes’ agony with a four-set win
PSL Grand Prix

Watch LIVE! Cignal HD Spikers vs. Generika Ayala Lifesavers
PSL Grand Prix

Watch LIVE! PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters vs. Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy