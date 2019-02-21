F2 Logistics Cargo Movers goes 2-0 after defeating Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors

Despite a depleted line-up, the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers power to their second straight win in the PSL Grand Prix 2019 by defeating the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors in straight sets at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The first set was closely fought as no team posting a lead bigger than three points. But the Cargo Movers surged from a 20-20 tie by scoring four straight points. Ara Galang’s spike down the side line gave F2 Logistics set point at 24-20 but Sta. Lucia import Casey Schoenlein took one back with a successful attack. However, Rachel Anne Austero’s service error handed the opening frame to the squad of Coach Ramil de Jesus, 25-21.

The second set followed the path of the first as F2 Logistics held an slim 8-6 edge entering the first technical timeout. The Cargo Movers stretch their lead to 15-10 courtesy of Rebecca Perry’s kill block on Amanda Villanueva. However, the Lady Realtors fought back by narrowing the deficit to 16-14. The Cargo Movers put set two out of Sta. Lucia’s reach with a 6-2 run to send the count to 22-16.

Perry’s sharp spike off a Sta. Lucia overreception brings them to set point but Schoenlein took one back with a quick attack of her own. But the second set ended at 25-19 courtesy of Perry’s attack down the line.

It was a nip and tuck affair early in the third set as Aby Marano’s running attack delivered the Cargo Movers an 8-7 edge going into the first TTO. They stretched the lead with a 5-2 run punctuated by Morente’s ace but Sta. Lucia fought back to shred F2’s lead to one, 15-14. But a 7-2 scoring barrage by the Cargo Movers padded the tally to 22-16 to signify game over.

An attack error by Schoenlein brought F2 Logistics to match point but she converted another spike to make the count 24-19. But a quick attack by Majoy Baron ended the set and the match for the Cargo Movers at 25-19.

Galang (nine attacks, four blocks, one ace) and Marano (six attacks, one block, one ace) are declared Players of the Game. The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers climb to 2-0 while the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors drop to 1-2.

The Scores

F2 Logistics Cargo Movers (3) – Galang 14, Baron 11, Perry 11, Maraño 9, Morente 8, Fajardo 1, Macandili (L)

Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors (0) – Scloenlein 14, Maraguinot 8, Austero 7, Lastimosa 5, Lohman 5, Villanueva 3, De Leon 0, Marzan 0, Rivera 0, Catindig (L)