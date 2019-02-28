F2 Logistics Cargo Movers extend undefeated run with a victory over Foton Tornadoes

No Kim Fajardo? No problem for the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers as they claim victory over the Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy in straight sets during their PSL Grand Prix 2019 first round encounter at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Ramil de Jesus-coached squad raced to an 8-3 lead that became 13-6 in the early part of the first set. But the Tornadoes stormed back to trim the gap to three, 23-20. However, Lindsay Stalzer connected on consecutive attacks to end the opening frame at 25-20 for F2 Logistics.

It was a fiercely-fought second set as no team built a lead bigger than three points until the Cargo Movers extended a 17-14 advantage into a 21-15 lead. An Aby Marano block on Foton import Courtney Felinski brought F2 Logistics to set point. Foton responded with three straight points before a quick attack by Majoy Baron gave F2 set number two at 25-20.

The third set was tight as Felinski tied the tally at 23 with a successful attack. However, Carla Sandoval’s service error gave F2 Logistics its first match point. Felinski forced a deuce with an attack that glanced off Dawn Macandili. Ara Galang responded with a spike that went down the line to give the Cargo Movers its second match point. Then, Stalzer ended the set and the contest with another attack from the same spot where Galang previously connected.

Alexine Cabanos did a splendid job filling in for the five-time Philippine Superliga Best Setter to tally 20 excellent sets and six points, four of which from service aces. Lindsay Stalzer led F2 Logistics with 18 points while Rebecca Perry contributed 14. Galang chipped in seven while Marano made five.

On the other hand, Felinski and Selime Ilyasoglu had 16 and 14 markers, respectively. Team captain Maika Ortiz tallied five while Elaine Kasilag and CJ Rosario added three points apiece. Sandoval and Shaya Adorador posted two points each while Ivy Perez had one point.

Now tied with rival Petron Blaze Spikers at 4-0, the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers are seeking its fifth straight victory against the Generika Ayala Lifesavers on March 5 at FilOil. Likewise, the 1-3 Foton Tornadoes is hoping to add another victory when they clash with the Cignal HD Spikers on March 2 at the Malolos Sports Center in Bulacan.