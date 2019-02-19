F2 Logistics Cargo Movers edge Cignal HD Spikers despite missing key players

Two days after guiding the De La Salle University Lady Spikers to a four-set victory over the Ateneo Lady Eagles, Coach Ramil De Jesus mentored the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers to a four-set win over the Cignal HD Spikers to open their PSL Grand Prix 2019 campaign at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The first three sets were close with no team tasting a lead bigger than four points. The HD Spikers stormed to a 7-3 lead in the opening set but the Cargo Movers tied the count with a 4-0 run punctuated by a Rebecca Perry service ace. The game was nip and tuck before F2 Logistics opened up a three-point advantage, 22-19, courtesy of a surprise attack by setter Kim Fajardo.

But a block by Jannine Navarro on Aby Maraño forced another deadlock at 22. Two quick points by F2 gave them set point but a kill block on Perry and a successful attack by Cignal import Erica Wilson brought the first set to a deuce. Fajardo caught Cignal by surprise with a 1-2 play to provide set point number two and Baron ended it at 26-24 with an easy tip from a Rapril Aguilar overreception.

From a 20-20 tie in the second set, the Edgar Barroga-coached unit blasted four unanswered points courtesy of two F2 errors and two Wilson service aces to reach set point. Anastasiya Artameva’s off-target attack gave the Cargo Movers relief but a succeeding service error by Michelle Morente ended the set at 25-21 for the HD Spikers. Cignal’s set two win was aided by a 3-0 advantage in kill blocks and nine F2 unforced errors.

Set three was tied at 19 when Cignal scored two of the next three points to take a slight 21-20 edge. But a 5-0 run led by Perry and Morente ended the set at 25-21 for the Cargo Movers and moved them one set away from opening the tournament with a victory.

It was all F2 Logistics in the fourth set as they expanded an 8-3 lead into 23-13 blowout. A successful attack by Perry placed the Cargo Movers at set point and a Maraño kill block on Mylene Paat closed the set and the match at 25-13 for the ladies in yellow.

Morente and Perry were declared Game MVPs. Morente had 11 attack points, two blocks, and two aces for the Cargo Movers while their reinforcement made 17 attacks, three blocks, and two aces.

The Cargo Movers played without Kim Kianna Dy who is still recovering from injury and Lindsay Stalzer who is still completing her stint with Jakarta BNI Taplus in the Indonesian Women’s Proliga.

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers will try to complete a two-game win streak when they face the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors on February 21 at 4:15 pm. Meanwhile, the Cignal HD Spikers will aim for their first victory in the PSL Grand Prix 2019 versus PLDT Home Fibr on the same day at 2 pm.