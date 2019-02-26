F2 Logistics Cargo Movers defeat United Volleyball Club in Lindsay Stalzer’s debut

Tuesday, 26 Feb 2019
It seems like Lindsay Stalzer gave the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers a welcome party by disposing United Volleyball Club in four sets, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22, at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan to remain undefeated in the PSL Grand Prix 2019.

UVC started like a house on fire with Kalei Mau, Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani, and Tai Manu-Olevao collaborating to snatch the first set. However, the Ramil De Jesus-mentored squad responded by taking the next three sets thanks to Stalzer, Rebecca Perry, and Ara Galang.

De Jesus has all praises for his new import, stating that the outcome of the game would have been different if not for the two-time Philippine Superliga Most Valuable Player. “UVC is a really strong team. That is only the beginning for us to get to know each other. Stalzer had only practiced with us twice before today, but she was already a great leader inside the court. If she was not there for us we could have lost in straight sets.”

The Cargo Movers were led by Stalzer’s 30 points, 25 of which from attacks. Perry totalled 16 markers while Galang chipped in eight. Dawn Macandili was also a force on floor defense with 22 excellent digs.

Hoping for a second-straight win after defeating the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors in five sets in their previous match, United Volleyball Club was paced by Mau with 22 points. Reinforcements Bedart-Ghani and Manu-Olevao combined for 32 scores.

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers (3-0) will look to extend their unblemished run when they go up against the Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy. On the other hand, UVC (1-2) will try to nail their second win when they face the Cignal HD Spikers. Both games will be on February 28 at Filoil.

The scores:

F2 Logistics (3) – Stalzer 30, Perry 16, Baron 8, Galang 8, Maraño 6, Fajardo 4, Cabanos 0, Morente 0, Macandili (L)

UVC (1) – Mau 22, Bedart-Ghani 18, Manu-Olevao 14, Angustia 5, Robins-Hardy 4, Palec 1, Tejada 1, Ahomiro 0, Tiu 0, Pineda (L)

