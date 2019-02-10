F2 Logistics add another weapon in CSB’s Klarisa Abriam

With a number of their players devoted to the De La Salle University Lady Spikers in UAAP Season 81, the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers are making key additions in hopes of reclaiming the PSL Grand Prix title.

CSB Lady Blazers open hitter Klarisa Abriam will join the Cargo Movers and she feels very excited about her addition to the squad. “I’m definitely excited to play alongside people na idol ko since high school like sina Aby Maraño and Ara Galang at who will not be pumped up to be with them diba?,” laughingly answered by the 21-year old former NU Bulldog.

But how did she join the three-time PSL champions? “Ininvite nila ako to train sa kanila. Then after, pinabalik ako and the rest is history.”

Yet with her addition to an already stacked wing rotation, she is willing to learn from Ara Galang, Cha Cruz-Behag and Kim Kianna Dy. “Hopefully makagain ako ng more composure in high stress situations. They’re used to being in the finals of not only the UAAP but also sa PSL so sana I could get to improve on that as well. Syempre I’d also try to get as much improvement sa skills ko din so that kastart ulit ng training namin I’ll be able to start on the right foot.”

Abriam has flourished under Lady Blazers head coach Jerry Yee. She became one of the main weapons of the CSB offense together with Rachel Anne Austero, Chelsea Umali, and Marites Pablo and was one of the leading scorers in the NCAA Season 94 women’s volleyball tournament. However, they fell to the Perpetual Lady Altas in the Final Four despite their twice-to-beat advantage.

This time, she will be under the helm of another great coach in Ramil De Jesus. While the fight for minutes will be tough given the stacked F2 Logistics roster, there’s no denying that her stint with the Cargo Movers will move her game to marked improvement.

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers also signed setter Alexine Cabanos and Lyceum’s Bien Elaine Juanillo.