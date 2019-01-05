Elaine Kasilag joins Foton Tornadoes

Elaine Kasilag will still wear blue and white uniforms. It’s just that she’s switching leagues.

The outside hitter will transfer from the Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors of the PVL to the Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy of the PSL. The announcement was made via a social media post on the Foton Tornadoes Facebook page.

Kasilag is a proven winner in college and in the semi-pro leagues. She was part of three championship teams of the University of Perpetual Help in Binan, Laguna before suiting up for the PLDT Home Ultera Ultra Spikers. Teaming up with the likes of Alyssa Valdez, Grethcel Soltones, Jaja Santiago, and Denden Lazaro, they won the 2015 Shakey’s V-League Open Conference. However, she was not included in the roster for the Reinforced Conference.

Her winning ways continued when she became part of the Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors the following year. Kasilag was a vital cog in the Lady Warriors’ championship run during the SVL 13th Season Open Conference wherein they defeated the Philippine Air Force Jet Spikers. The 5′ 10″ open hitter is also a valuable contributor for Pocari’s journey to the PVL Reinforced Conference 2017 crown.