Down one set, the Cignal HD Spikers bounce back to defeat the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors in four

The Cignal HD Spikers overcame a one-set deficit via a balanced scoring attack to bring down the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors in four sets 21-25, 25-13, 25-13, 25-19 and catch up among the league leaders of the PSL Grand Prix 2019.

It was a close first set as the Lady Realtors’ frontline of import Casey Schoenlein and Rachel Austero secured an advantage at the start. However, Cignal stormed back courtesy of reinforcements Erica Wilson and Anastasia Artemeva. In the end, the errors of Coach Edgar Barroga’s squad allowed the Lady Realtors to clinch the opening set.

The second set featured a scoring duel between Schoenlein and Artemeva before Mylene Paat provided the edge for the HD Spikers. Her four timely points in the second set alone allowed Cignal to even the set tally at one apiece.

The HD Spikers started off strong in the third set as Wilson and team captain Rachel Anne Daquis pounded the Lady Realtors to submission. The same script followed in the deciding set as Team Awesome unleashed 8-0 run and never looked back to win their fifth game in eight matches. Anastasiya Artemeva and Erica Wilson led the team in scoring with 16 apiece while player of the game Paat and Daquis tallied 14 and 13, respectively.

Paat and the rest of the HD Spikers used their last game as motivation to do better against the Lady Realtors. “Ang gumising talaga sa amin, katulad nga noong nangyari sa amin last time di ba? So kailangan talaga namin mag-bounce back at kailangan din namin manalo para makakuha ng three points at umangat yun standing namin,” the former Adamson Lady Falcon shared in the post-game interview.

She also played inspired volleyball to avoid having two bad games in a row. “Para sa sarili ko, kailangan ko bumawi. Tapos yun lagi ko sinasabi sa team ko na kapag natalo tayo, hindi tayo papayag na talo ulit tayo sa mga susunod na game. So kailangan namin talaga mag-bounce back at kailangan namin magkaisa. Kahit labanan ng mga imports, kailangan naka-suporta lagi kami.”

Schoenlein paced the Lady Realtors with 16 while Austero chipped in eight.

The Cignal HD Spikers (5-3) will try to build momentum in the second round against the Generika Ayala Lifesavers on March 14. Meanwhile, the Lady Realtors (2-6) will try to earn win number three when they clash with the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers on March 19. Both games will be played at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Scores

Cignal (2) – Wilson 16, Artemeva 16, Paat 14, Daquis 13, Musa 5, Masangkay 5, Navarro 2, Cardiente 0, Aguilar 0, Salamagos 0, Vivas 0, Dionela (L)

Sta. Lucia (1) – Schoenlein 16, Austero 8, Raslan 5, Lastimosa 5, Lohman 4, Villanueva 4, Phillips 3, Rivera 2, Marzan 2, De Leon 1, Maraguinot 0, Catindig (L)