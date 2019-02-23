Down one set, Cignal HD Spikers comes back to defeat Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors

The Cignal HD Spikers came back from a set down to defeat the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors in four sets, 23-25, 25-11, 25-16, 25-23 in the first game of the PSL Grand Prix 2019 on Tour at the Strike Gymnasium in Bacoor, Cavite.

The HD Spikers had a tough time in the first set and Cignal HD Head Coach Edgar Barroga used that as main motivation to clinch the next three sets. “Kasi nung first set nangapa pa kami kasi binago ko yung setup ng first six namin saka ung mga plays namin so nung second set na namin nakuha. First set nangagapa pa lang sila pero mabuti at nakuha namin ung game.”

Cignal HD imports Erica Wilson and Anastasia Artemeva played well as they finished with 25 and 17 points respectively and with that Barroga was very happy with their performance given that a lot is being asked from them. “Napansin ko kasi na kumportable na sila sa mga pusisyon nila even though may hesitation kapag binibigyan sila ng ibang pusisyon. Pero nasabi ko naman sa kanila na kakailanganin namin yun depende sa kalaban. Sa nakikita ko, confident na sila sa ginagalaw nila ngayon.”

Mylene Paat was superb, topping all locals in scoring with 13 points. Acy Masangkay showed had more excellent sets than the entire Lady Realtors combined, 18-8.

The Lady Realtors, who have now lost three straight after winning their opening game against Generika-Ayala, were led by Casey Schoenlein with 13 points. Molly Lohman added 11 points. Libero Juliet Catindig continues her superb PSL season by tallying 16 digs and 9 excellent receptions.

The Cignal HD Spikers (2-1) will go for their third straight win against the Generika-Ayala Life Savers on February 26. Meanwhile, the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors (1-3) will try to break their three game losing run versus the Petron Blaze Spikers on February 28. Both games will be played at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Scores:

Cignal (3) – Wilson 25, Artemeva 17, Paat 13, Musa 6, Daquis 3, Salamagos 3, Masangkay 3, Vivas 2, Aguilar 0, Dionela (L)

Sta. Lucia (1) – Schoenlein 13, Lohman 11, Villanueva 9, Lastimosa 6, De Leon 5, Austero 4, Maraguinot 0, Marzan 0, Catindig (L)