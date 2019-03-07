Down a set, Petron comes back to defeat rival F2 Logistics

The Petron Blaze Spikers did not mind losing its first set in the PSL Grand Prix 2019 as it swept the next three to win against rival F2 Logistics Cargo Movers 23-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-18 at the FilOil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

The first set was a see-saw battle as both teams didn’t want to let up. However, costly errors by the Blaze Spikers saw them drop their first-ever set in the entire tournament. But true to form, the squad of Coach Shaq Delos Santos bounced back as imports Katherine Bell and Stephanie Niemer provided the fire power to even the set count at one apiece.

In the third set, two-time PSL MVP Lindsay Stalzer proved to be a thorn for her former team by connecting on booming spikes from various areas on the court. But just as the Cargo Movers were threatening to take over, Niemer and Bell stabilized the Petron offense to edge F2 Logistics in set three.

Petron dominated the fourth set by building a 20-11 advantage. F2 Logistics made one last push to try and extend the match to a fifth set but the Blaze Spikers held on to finish the match in four.

Petron was led by Bell with 31 points followed by Niemer with 22 points, 14 from spikes, six from aces, and two from blocks. Delos Santos was very happy with how his team played despite being down one set. “Siyempre very happy ako kasi na test namin yung team namin. Siyempre isa sa mga malalakas na team sa PSL ang F2 Logistics. Consider na natin na warm-up yun ng team kasi dikit naman ang laro. Hindi malayo sa puntos.” said the women’s national team mentor.

Bell is named Game MVP with 26 attacks, four blocks, and an ace. But despite those numbers, she admitted to being uneasy at times. “I get very anxious. I get a lot of anxiety some times that’s why I had to run around to get it off a little bit. Just so much emotions, I gotta keep going,” the Petron team captain said in the post-game interview.

As for dropping the first set in this intense match, she responded “It doesn’t matter at all. I said to my team in the beginning, win or lose, we get better today, we’re gonna have some things to work on.”

The Blaze Spikers (6-0) will end the first round of the PSL Grand Prix 2019 preliminaries against Erica Wilson and the Cignal HD Spikers. Meanwhile, the Cargo Movers (5-1) will try to bounce back as they face Grace Lazard and the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters. Both games will be on March 9 at the Muntinlupa Sports Center.

The Scores

Petron (3) – Bell 31, Niemer 22, Palma 7, Maizo-Pontillas 7, Reyes 5, Cortez 2, Dimaculangan 1, Molina 0, Lazaro (L)

F2 Logistics (1) – Stalzer 21, Perry 12, Galang 10, Baron 8, Maraño 7, Cabanos 1, Morente 0, Macandili (L)