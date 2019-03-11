Dindin Santiago-Manabat set for Foton return, Collar replaces Ilyasoglu

Monday, 11 Mar 2019
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez
Photo credit: Dindin Santiago Manabat’s Instagram account, @dindinquickersantiago

The Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy are at the bottom of the team standings after the first preliminary round of the PSL Grand Prix 2019 with a 1-6 record. Hoping to turn things around, roster shake-ups were made in time for their match against the defending champion Petron Blaze Spikers on March 12 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Fresh from her stint with the Toray Arrows in the Japanese V.League, Dindin Santiago-Manabat is set to return to the team where she won the 2016 PSL Grand Prix championship with sister Jaja Santiago. Aside from three PSL titles, two with the Petron, she was also named 1st Best Middle Blocker during the 2015 PSL All-Filipino Conference and 2nd Best Middle Blocker of the 2014 PSL Grand Prix.

Santiago-Manabat was released from her contract even though the Arrows still have four games left in the 2018-19 season Final Eight. She will take Kathleen Barrinuevo’s spot in the Foton roster.

In other news, Spanish national team member Milagros Collar will replace Turkish reinforcement Selime Ilyasoglu. Prior to her impending stint in the Philippine Superliga, Collar reinforced Hyundai E&C Hillstate which is the same team that F2 Logistics Cargo Movers import Rebecca Perry played for in the Korean Women’s League.

Aside from Spain and South Korea, the 6′ 2″ spiker has also played professionally in Italy (Pallavolo Pontecagnano Faiano), France (Le Cannet-Rocheville), and Romania (CS Volei Alba-Blaj, Dinamo Bucureşti). The 30-year-old volleybelle won the 2010 Spanish Supercup with CAV Murcia 2005 and the 2016 Romanian Supercup with CSM Târgovişte.

Collar first suited up for Spain in the 2006-07 European Championships. Since then, she has participated in the European League, the CEV European Championship, the European qualifiers for the 2012 London Olympics, and the qualifiers for the 2014 and 2018 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship.

As per VBall DB, Ilyasoglu averaged 11.7 points in seven PSL Grand Prix 2019 games played.

Check out some of Collar’s highlights here:

