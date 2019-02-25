Despite an injury, Grethcel Soltones still comes to the Power Hitters’ aid

While the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters scored their first victory in the PSL Grand Prix 2019, Grethcel Soltones’ limited availability due to a shoulder injury remains a concern.

Giving an update regarding her condition, the former San Sebastian Lady Stag shared, “Pupunta ako kay Doctor Canlas para makita namin kung ano ang next step. Kasi pinag-rest ako ng three weeks para hindi mamaga kasi yun yung nakita ng radiologist so kailangan ng pahinga para mas mag-heal siya lalo kasi sobrang tagal na neto sobra.”

Upon telling her injury to PLDT head coach Roger Gorayeb, Soltones was advised by the multi-titled mentor to rest during the off-season. “Kinausap ko si Coach Roger noong nagpunta kami sa Dipolog at doon nag-open up ako sa kanya. Sabi ko ‘coach, may iniinda ako’. Ayoko na napapahiya ka.”

Having a view from the sideline, the former NCAA women’s volleyball MVP notices that there are a lot of things her teammates need to work on. Despite these, she has no doubt that her teammates can dominate even though she is not 100 percent.

“Since noong performance namin last conference, ilang panalo lang kami pero hindi lang naman yun. Ibang-iba lang talaga ang laro ng PSL. We need to go hard in training. Kapag naging okay na ako, which is hindi naman ako ang talagang inaantay ng mga teammates ko kahit wala ako, kahit wala yung mga imports, kaya nila. Naniniwala ako sa kanila. Nauunahan lang talaga ng emosyon pero kaya nila yun kasi matured naman na kami lahat dito.”

To not aggravate her injury, Gorayeb is still using Soltones for defensive purposes to keep the competitive spirit in his ace scorer ablaze. “Si Grethcel kasi hindi makakapalo pero nakakadepensa yan. Hinihintay ko yung moment na ganito, yung pwede ko siya ipasok. Nakakarecieve pa rin siya hindi lang talaga maka-opensa. Kailangan yung timing ng pagpasok niya maganda kasi saglit mo lang siya magagamit,” he shared.

On her part, Soltones is not expecting to be fielded in. However, she will be ready every time her number is called. “Siyempre kasi kahit naman hindi ako makatulong sa opensa at least makatulong ako sa depensa and sa first ball kasi yun naman talaga ang kailangan ng team namin which is nagagawa din naman namin pero hindi pa ganun ka-consistent for us to win more.”

When asked when Soltones will be back to tip-top form, she hopes that it will happen sooner than later. “To be frank, I don’t know yet. Siguro let’s say after ng check-up ko and mabigyan na ako ng clearance, then mag-weights ako, therapy syempre. More or less two to three weeks I will be back to play.”

Once Soltones can participate in PLDT’s offense, the Power Hitters can bring the pain to the rest of the PSL. When she gets that good set after getting a clean bill of health, “The Lady Beast” will be unleashed.