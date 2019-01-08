Denden Lazaro joins Petron Blaze Spikers

The Petron Blaze Spikers just went full tank for the PSL Grand Prix 2019 by signing multi-titled libero Denden Lazaro. The development was confirmed by Lazaro’s manager Patricia Co via email.

After suiting up for the Cocolife Asset Managers, the former Ateneo Lady Eagle is set to join the winningest PSL franchise and will fill the void left by Buding Duremdes who will suit up for the FEU Lady Tamaraws in UAAP Season 81.

The Iron Eagle won the UAAP Seasons 76 and 77 women’s volleyball titles together with Alyssa Valdez and Jia Morado. The libero took home the Best Receiver and Best Digger individual awards in Season 76 and reclaimed Best Receiver honors in the succeeding year.

She then joined the PLDT Home Ultera Ultra Fast Hitters in 2015 and won the Shakey’s V-League 12th Season Open Conference title with the squad. The following year, Lazaro bagged bronze in the SVL Season 13 Open Conference with the Balipure Purest Water Defenders. She entered medical school after graduating from BS Biology but filed a leave of absence by 2016 to focus on her volleyball career.

Lazaro is joining a stacked Petron Blaze Spikers squad that took home its fifth Philippine Superliga title during the recently-concluded All Filipino Conference. Coach Shaq Delos Santos’ squad features Mika Reyes, Bernadeth Pons, Remy Palma, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, and AFC MVP Rhea Dimaculangan.

The defending PSL Grand Prix champions will be reinforced this year by Stephanie Niemer and Katherine Bell. Meanwhile, Cherry Ann Rondina will not play in the upcoming PSL conference to concentrate on her last playing year with the UST Golden Tigresses.