Coach Ramil De Jesus travels from San Juan to Muntinlupa, scores two convincing victories

March 9, 2019, early afternoon: 11-time UAAP champion coach Ramil De Jesus guided the De La Salle University Lady Spikers to a three-set victory over the University of the East Lady Warriors to score their fourth win in six games.

While the triumph snapped the defending champions’ two-game losing streak, the manner by which the Lady Spikers won must have delighted De Jesus for two reasons. One, it was a convincing result after a straight-sets loss to the UST Golden Tigresses last Ash Wednesday. Second, and more importantly, he can still attend to his duties as main mentor of the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers who had a game against the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters at 6 pm on the same day.

After a brief stint at the locker room after the DLSU game, De Jesus and assistant head coach Noel Orcullo left the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan and headed to Muntinlupa Sports Center, arriving just a few minutes before F2’s final game in the first preliminary round of the PSL Grand Prix 2019 started.

The ordeals of Metro Manila travel, especially on a Saturday, can definitely take a toll. But the stress he might have gotten travelling from one end of the metropolis to the other was relieved when the Cargo Movers also won in straight sets against the squad of Coach Roger Gorayeb.

Two convincing wins made the journey worthwhile for the multi-titled mentor. When asked about his travel from FilOil to Muntinlupa, the quiet mentor suddenly smiled and responded “Medyo matagal yung biyahe pero pinilit nating makahabol. Out of energy na sa haba ng biyahe pero worth it naman.”

In one day, Coach Ramil De Jesus proved his life-long dedication to the sport that he dearly loves. For someone who has surpassed the challenge of turning unpolished players into gems, shuttling to two places with no time to spare is nothing.

That being said, it remains to be seen how they will solve the problem that is March 16 as the Lady Spikers are set to play a UAAP Season 80 Finals rematch against the FEU Lady Tamaraws at FilOil while F2 will play PLDT once again at the Alonte Sports Complex in Biñan, Laguna. Both games are scheduled at 4 pm.

For a man who has achieved miraculous things in his coaching career, maybe he’ll pull off a time travel stunt on that day? We’re just kidding about that. However, his effort of being there for his players despite the odds is no joke.