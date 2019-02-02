Cignal HD Spikers tap Azerbaijan NT member Anastasiya Gurbanova

To complete their cast of imports for the PSL Grand Prix 2019, the Cignal HD Spikers acquire the services of Azerbaijan national team member Anastasiya Gurbanova. The development was confirmed via the team’s Facebook page. The photo was taken during her arrival to the Philippines. She is the second Azerbaijani to participate in the upcoming tournament after Foton’s Kseniya Kocyigit.

She was part of the Azerbaijan national team during the 2014 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship in Italy and the 2018 version in Japan. In 2014, the 6’3″ wing spiker played for Azeryol Baku in the Azerbaijan Women’s Volleyball Super League. The 29-year-old Gurbanova will team up with fellow import Erica Martrece Wilson, PSL All Filipino Conference 2018 Best Scorer Mylene Paat, and PSL AFC 2018 1st Best Outside Hitter Rachel Anne Daquis. Here are some of her game highlights: