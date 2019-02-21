Cignal HD Spikers sneaks past PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters

After a poor start in the third set, the Cignal HD Spikers connected with each other to take a straight-sets victory over the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters during the PSL Grand Prix 2019 preliminary round match at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Down 11-7 in the deciding set, the HD Spikers made four quick points to tie the count. The Power Hitters traded points with them until the squad of Coach Edgar Barroga opened a 20-16 lead and never looked back.

Bouncing back from her sub-par game against the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, Mylene Paat converted a spike and completed two consecutive service aces to end the set and the match for HD Spikers, 25-19.

The first two sets both went down the wire. From a 19-15 Cignal advantage in the opening set, PLDT caught up until a Jasmine Nabor attack tied the count at 22. A successful spike by Erica Wilson gave them a one-point edge. The HD Spikers arrived at set point when the ball glanced off PLDT’s Shola Alvarez before going out. The first set ended at 25-22 courtesy of an error by PLDT. The Power Hitters committed 11 errors in the set as compared to Cignal’s five.

The two teams were locked in a close battle in the second set before Cignal opened a 18-13 edge. However, PLDT trimmed the deficit to two, 19-17, via a catch and throw infraction on Wilson. The Power Hitters finally caught the HD Spikers a 23-all before a Shola Alvarez service error gave Cignal set point. Grace Lazard forced a deuce with a quick attack but Wilson responded with a spike of her own to give set point number two.

Kendra Dahlke kept PLDT alive with a cross-court kill. But another on-target attack by Wilson and an infraction by the Power Hitters ended set two at 27-25 for Cignal.

Wilson is named Player of the Game with 15 attack points, five kill blocks, and a service ace. The Cignal HD Spikers improve to 1-1 while the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters slide to 0-2.

The Scores

Cignal HD Spikers (3) – Wilson 21, Paat 19, Daquis 9, Artameva 5, Musa 2, Aguilar 0, Cardiente 0, Masangkay 0, Vivas 0,

PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters (0) – Lazard 14, Alvarez 7, Dahlke 5, Urdas 5, Devanadera 4, Nabor 4, Sta Rita 2,