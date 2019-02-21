Cignal HD Spikers sneaks past PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters

Thursday, 21 Feb 2019
AJ Tanada - Writer - @
Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

After a poor start in the third set, the Cignal HD Spikers connected with each other to take a straight-sets victory over the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters during the PSL Grand Prix 2019 preliminary round match at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Down 11-7 in the deciding set, the HD Spikers made four quick points to tie the count. The Power Hitters traded points with them until the squad of Coach Edgar Barroga opened a 20-16 lead and never looked back.

Bouncing back from her sub-par game against the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, Mylene Paat converted a spike and completed two consecutive service aces to end the set and the match for HD Spikers, 25-19.

The first two sets both went down the wire. From a 19-15 Cignal advantage in the opening set, PLDT caught up until a Jasmine Nabor attack tied the count at 22. A successful spike by Erica Wilson gave them a one-point edge. The HD Spikers arrived at set point when the ball glanced off PLDT’s Shola Alvarez before going out. The first set ended at 25-22 courtesy of an error by PLDT. The Power Hitters committed 11 errors in the set as compared to Cignal’s five.

The two teams were locked in a close battle in the second set before Cignal opened a 18-13 edge. However, PLDT trimmed the deficit to two, 19-17, via a catch and throw infraction on Wilson. The Power Hitters finally caught the HD Spikers a 23-all before a Shola Alvarez service error gave Cignal set point. Grace Lazard forced a deuce with a quick attack but Wilson responded with a spike of her own to give set point number two.

Kendra Dahlke kept PLDT alive with a cross-court kill. But another on-target attack by Wilson and an infraction by the Power Hitters ended set two at 27-25 for Cignal.

Wilson is named Player of the Game with 15 attack points, five kill blocks, and a service ace. The Cignal HD Spikers improve to 1-1 while the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters slide to 0-2.

The Scores

Cignal HD Spikers (3) Wilson 21, Paat 19, Daquis 9, Artameva 5, Musa 2, Aguilar 0, Cardiente 0, Masangkay 0, Vivas 0,

PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters (0) Lazard 14, Alvarez 7, Dahlke 5, Urdas 5, Devanadera 4, Nabor 4, Sta Rita 2,

