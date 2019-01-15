American spiker Erica Martrece Wilson to join Cignal HD Spikers

Cignal HD Spikers head coach Edgar Barroga has confirmed that American Erica Martrece Wilson will be one of their imports for the PSL Grand Prix 2019.

Born in Ohio but grew in Oceanside, California, the 6’0″ spiker was named to Cobra Magazine’s 2012 All-National Second Team while playing for the Arizona State Sun Devils. Wilson was also led the Pac-12 in points and service aces en route to an NCAA national championship tournament appearance during her senior year in 2012. Upon her graduation, she is also one of just three ASU alums to tally at least 1,000 attack points and 300 kill blocks in their collegiate career.

The 27-year-old Wilson played for the United States in the 2013 FIVB Women’s Under-23 World Championship with current USA senior team head coach Karch Kiraly at the helm. A year after, she suited up for Kopenicker SC in the Volleyball Bundesliga. Wilson also played for Volley Koniz in Switzerland before returning to Germany for USC Munster.

Barroga also revealed that they could have had her during last year’s Grand Prix but signed up with Manisa Büyükşehir Belediyespor in Turkey instead. Now certain to suit up for the HD Spikers, Wilson provides the scoring boost needed by a squad that will still miss the services of Janine Marciano and Jovelyn Gonzaga who are both recovering from ACL tear injury.

Wilson will fly to the Philippines on Saturday to start preparing with a squad that has the PSL All Filipino Conference 2018 1st Best Outside Hitter Rachel Anne Daquis and Best Scorer Mylene Paat. The Cignal HD Spikers are hoping for a better performance from their sixth-place finish in the 2018 Grand Prix with reinforcements Jeanne Horton and Sonja Milanovic.

Negotiations for Cignal’s second import, possibly another high-scoring player, are still under way.