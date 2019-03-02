Cignal HD Spikers get back on track by disposing Foton

The Cignal HD Spikers fought gallantly through adversity and broke the hearts of the Foton Tornadoes in a thrilling five-set win 15-25,25-22,21-25,25-13,21-19 to nail their fourth win in the on going PSL Grand Prix 2019 at the Malolos Sports Center.

The match, which took two hours to end, was a see-saw battle with both teams not giving up. However, the resistance not to lose was stronger on the Edgar Barroga-mentored squad.

Erica Wilson led the HD Spikers with 29 points, 21 on attacks, and was named Best Player of the game together with Jheck Dionela which had 17 excellent digs.

Wilson, who is currently the top scorer of the tournament, stated that this game is big for the HD Spikers. “This is definitely a huge win for us especially we have not been playing our best lately. They really served well against us and they really battled. Im really proud of us and we battled as a team and we came back and got the win.”

The former Arizona State open spiker credited everyone in the team and their willingness to win. “We really played together as a team and we watched pretty much everyone that is in there on the court. Collectively as a team we got this win together. Everybody wanted it.”

For Dionela, the non-stop learning enables her to perform well every game. “Hindi ako tumitigil na matuto kaya lagi akong nagtatanong kay coach ng instructions everything sa defense, sa recieve. Ang pinakagusto ko lang ay yung makatulong ako sa teammates ko kasi feeling ko kapag maganda yung narecieve ko, na defense ko, automatic maganda yung papaluin ng mga teammates ko. Ganun yung tiwala ko sa kanila.”

The Tornadoes, who have now lost four in a row, were led by Courtney Felinski with 23 points followed by Elaine Kasilag with 14 points.

The HD Spikers (4-2) will have a one-week break and will return to action on March 9 as they go up against the Petron Blaze Spikers at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex. The Foton Tornadoes (1-4) will try to break their four-game losing streak against Sta. Lucia on March 5 at the Fil-Oil Flying V Center.

The scores:

Cignal (3) – Wilson 29, Artemeva 16, Daquis 9, Paat 7, Salamagos 4, Masangkay 2, Navarro 2, Vivas 1, Aguilar 0 Dionela (L)

Foton (2) – Felinski 23, Kasilag 14, Ilyasoglu 11, Ortiz 8, Rosario 4, Casugod 3, Sandoval 2, Perez 2, Adorador 2, Aganon 0, Reyes (L), Yongco (L)