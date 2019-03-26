Cignal HD Spikers connects to their seventh win by conquering PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters

The Cignal HD Spikers continue their rise through the standings by defeating the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters in four sets 25-16, 25-23, 17-25, 25-18 during their PSL Grand Prix 2019 second preliminary round match at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Erica Wilson, Anastasiya Artameva, and team captain Rachel Anne Daquis led a well-balanced attack to counter the scoring barrage of PLDT import Kendra Dahlke and nail the opening set.

In the second set, the Power Hitters tried their best to get a head start against the HD Spikers courtesy of Dahlke. But Coach Edgar Barroga’s unit stormed back as Wilson’s eight points gave the HD Spikers their second straight set.

Months after being limited to receptions and floor defense, Grethcel Soltones came alive in the third set with three aces and a number of attack points to help Dahlke and Grace Lazard seal it for PLDT.

Errors caused PLDT’s downfall in the fourth set while Artemeva and Daquis provided the finishing touches for the HD Spikers’ seventh win in 13 matches.

Wilson led Cignal with 26 points followed by Artemeva and Daquis with 18 and 14 points, respectively. Dahlke paced the Roger Gorayeb-coached squad with 20 points followed by Grace Lazard with 12 points. Soltones, now able to perform attacks after suffering a shoulder injury, scored 11.

The Cignal HD Spikers (7-6) are gaining steam heading in the playoffs and their next assignment is the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers on April 4. Meanwhile, the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters (7-6) will try to lock up a twice-to-beat incentive in the quarterfinals as they play their final preliminary round match versus the United Volleyball Club on March 28. Both games will be played at Filoil.

The Scores

Cignal (3) – Wilson 26, Artemeva 18, Daquis 14, Masangkay 3, Paat 3, Vivas 3, Musa 1, Navarro 0, Aguilar 0, Cardiente 0, Dionela (L)

PLDT (1) – Dahlke 20, Lazard 12, Soltones 11, Alvarez 4, Urdas 3, Devanadera 2, Nabor 2, Sta. Rita 2, Villegas 1, Guillerma 0, Pantone (L), Eroa (L)