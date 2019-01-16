A little more patience, Jovelyn Gonzaga fans

With the 2019 PSL Grand Prix fast approaching, the Cignal HD Spikers are ramping up their preparations with the acquisition of import Erica Martrece Wilson and middle blocker Ranya Musa. However, two-time PSL MVP Jovelyn Gonzaga will still not see action in the upcoming conference. While she may be 100% physically well, her strength and endurance is nowhere near game form yet.

“As of the time being, hindi pa ako ready. Hindi pa 100% playing ready ang injury ko kaya hindi pa rin ako makakalaro sa Grand Prix.” explained by the 27-year old Guimaras native. Gonzaga has been out of volleyball action since November 21, 2017 due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury on her right knee. However, she has already been joining HD Spikers practices for conditioning purposes only. “Hindi pa ako pinagbobola. More on conditioning to get me back into shape.”

The Central Philippines University alum who just finished her second training with the Philippine Army is undergoing extensive rehabilitation at the Moro Lorenzo Gym in Ateneo in hopes of returning by this year’s PSL All-Filipino Conference. “As far as All-Filipino is concerned, yun talaga target ko para 100% ang maibigay ko sa Cignal.”

The opposite hitter was named Most Valuable Player during the 2016 and 2017 PSL Invitational Tournaments. She was also named Best Opposite Spiker in the 2016 PSL Grand Prix and All-Filipino conferences. A former team captain of the Philippine women’s volleyball team, Gonzaga also took home three Best Opposite Spiker awards, two Best Attacker distinctions, two conference MVPs, and one Finals MVP in the then-Shakey’s V-League.

With her impending return in about five month’s time, the HD Spikers will have an enviable line-up of Gonzaga, PSL AFC 2018 best scorer Mylene Paat, team captain Rachel Anne Daquis, Honey Royse Tubino, the returning Janine Marciano, and Cherry Mae Vivas. In the mean time, fans who are awaiting the Bionic Ilongga’s return should remain in joyful anticipation. It won’t be long before she makes opponents pay with those booming spikes again.