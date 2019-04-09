Love volleyball? Say it with stickers!

Cignal HD eliminates UVC from contention setting up a battle against Petron

Tuesday, 09 Apr 2019
AJ Tanada - Writer

Cignal HD Spikers continued their rise as they eliminated the United Volleyball Club in 4-sets 25-22, 18-25, 25-21, 25-20 in the quarterfinals of the PSL Grand Prix 2019 at the Fil-Oil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

It was a fast-pace opening set as both UVC and Cignal fought tooth and nail to gain the needed step they needed to overcome each other. Erica Wilson and Anastasiya Artemeva led the scoring barrage for Cignal as it was Kalei Mau and Yasmeen Bedart Ghani who led it for UVC but costly errors plus good defense on the net by Acy Masangkay gave the opening set to the HD Spikers.

During the second set, Thai reinforcement Sutadta Chuewulim showed why UVC made the right choice in changing their imports as she was all over the floor in her spikes and net defense scoring five points followed by timely hits by Mau and Bedart Ghani as UVC took the second set.

In the third set, UVC went on a scoring tear as Mau and Chuewulim contributed to get a 14-9 lead but Cignal went on a 14-4 run with Wilson and Mylene Paat leading the forefront as they took the third set.

The fourth set was close all through out up until Mylene Paat and Rachel Ann Daquis provided the local support that Wilson needed to nail the set and the match to set a date with Petron in the semis. Wilson led Cignal with 25 points, 21 on attacks, followed by Artemeva with 18 points, 13 on attacks and five on blocks. Paat and Daquis was superb for Cignal with a combine 15 point output. Mau and Bedart Ghani scored 20 points apiece followed by Chuewulim with 14 points. Libero Bang Pineda played a superb job on her floor defense finishing with 27 excellent digs on a losing effort.

The HD Spikers will meet the defending champions Petron Blaze Spikers in the best of three semi-finals after the holy week break at the Fil-Oil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

The Scores

Cignal (3) – Wilson 25, Artemeva 18, Paat 9, Daquis 6, Musa 3, Vivas 1, Masangkay 1, Aguilar 1, Cardiente 0, Dionela (L)

UVC (1) – Bedart Ghani 20, Mau 20, Chuewulim 14, Robins Hardy 5, Palec 3, Angustia 3, Tejada 1, Tiu 0, Pineda (L), Dusaran (L)

