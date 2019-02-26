Cignal comes from a set down to beat Generika-Ayala

Tuesday, 26 Feb 2019
Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

The Cignal HD Spikers continue their hot streak by beating the Generika-Ayala Life Savers in four sets, 19-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19 in the continuation of the PSL Grand Prix 2019 at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

The HD Spikers of Coach Edgar Barroga were like a diesel engine after struggling in the opening set. However, their will to win and the consistency of their imports allowed them to bounce back and eventually take the victory. “Proud ako kasi hindi sumasama ang loob nila. Nakita nila na effective yung adjustment na ginagawa ko so nage-enjoy lang sila para manalo yung team.”

But when asked about their line-up adjustments given that they have plenty of scorers, Barroga stated that their strategy will be based on the situation. “Meron kasi kaming gameplan sa laro. May options kami na nakadepende sa sitwasyon. Nakita ko na hindi effective ang first set namin so sinubukan ko yung option na si Rachel muna ang pamalit and naging effective naman siya kaya dinere-diretso ko na.”

Cignal were led by the imports Erica Wilson and Anastasiya Artemeva who combined for 39 points. The team also got a big boost from their locals as PSL All Filipino Conference 2018 Best Scorer Mylene Paat finished with 13 points and Ranya Musa poured in ten, six off blocks.

The Lifesavers played with renewed confidence as they played with new import Kanjana Kuthaisong from Thailand. Eventually, Cignal’s firepower was too much for Generika Ayala to handle. Kuthaisong paced them with 13 points. Team captain Angeli Araneta and Ria Meneses had 12 and 11, respectively. Azerbaijani import Kseniya Kocyigit had a subpar game with only six markers.

Cignal (3-1) will target their fourth straight win when they face United Volleyball Club on February 28 at Filoil. On the other hand, the reeling Generika Ayala (0-4) will try to nail their first win of the tournament also against UVC on March 2 at the Malolos Sports Center.

The Scores:

Cignal (3) – Wilson 21, Artemeva 18, Paat 13, Musa 10, Daquis 8, Salamagos 2, Masangkay 1, Aguilar 0, Cardiente 0, Vivas 0, Dionela (L), Amutan (L)

Generika-Ayala (1) – Kuthaisong 13, Araneta 12, Meneses 11, Orendain 10, Kocyigit 6, Ceballos 1, Hingpit 1, Lavitoria 1, Cerveza 0, Macatuno 0, General (L)

