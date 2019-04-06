Can the Sta. Lucia pull off the Herculean task of defeating Petron?

Saturday, 06 Apr 2019
AJ Tanada - Writer - @
Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

2019 PSL Grand Prix Preliminaries Recap
1st Game (Feb 28): Petron def. Sta. Lucia in straight sets (25-8, 25-8, 25-18)
2nd Game (March 28): Petron def. Sta.Lucia in straight sets (25-21, 25-12, 25-20)

The defending PSL Grand Prix champions Petron Blaze Spikers have swept the preliminaries and are now on the longest winning streak in PSL History at fifteen games. With a line-up composed of perennial PSL MVP’s Stephanie Niemer and Katherine Bell, national team standouts Mika Reyes, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, and Denden Lazaro, this squad is unstoppable from top to bottom.

Their match-up in the playoffs with the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors, who has not won in the 2nd round, will be the first challenge in the Blaze Spikers’ quest to be the second squad to win back-to-back PSL Grand Prix titles. The Babes Castillo-mentored squad may have finished last, but the desire to win and maybe gain an upset will be their motivation to win.

Key Match-Up

Casey Schoenlein vs Katherine Bell

Reading through the nunbers, Bell has the advantage in scoring with 19.1 points per game while Schoenlein is averaging 14.8. The former Washington State standout needs a lot of help from the locals for them to at least give the Blaze Spikers a dogfight.

Do the Lady Realtors have a shot?

Sta. Lucia has to match Petron’s chemistry and power all the way if they want to score an upset. That’s easier said than done though because the Blaze Spikers are great at forcing teams to commit errors.

If they are not strong in the service line, their spiking core can make opponents pay. They are equally impressive on defense as well especially with Lazaro and Reyes on tow.

Sta. Lucia must dig deep in their offense and constantly fool the Petron blockers with a variety of attacks. They can’t ride the coattails of Schoenlein, Pamela Lastimosa, Amanda Villanueva, and Rachel Austero alone. It would take an undivided focus from all of them to put a dent on Petron’s campaign.

Who needs to step up for the Lady Realtors?

They may not be 100 percent but MJ Phillips and Jhoana Maraguinot must bring their A-game to give Sta. Lucia a glimmer of hope. They have proven before that they can deliver on offense. It’s a matter of finding their mojo again.

Prediction for Petron-Sta. Lucia

It would be hard to bet against a team that lost only one set in the entire tournament so far. No PSL team has solved the Petron mystery and it will remain like that against. Sta. Lucia. The Blaze Spikers will win in straight sets.

Support us. Help volleyball.

For too long volleyball fans have been neglected, with no community with which to share their passion. We want to change that, by providing a platform for fans & players to unite. However, we’re a small team & we can’t do it ourselves – we need your help.

Your generous contributions will help us to:

** Keep our content FREE & with no paywall

** Improve our volleyball content & increase our coverage

** Help to support & build the profile of the next generation of players

We will never profit from your contributions – if they exceed our operating costs on an annual basis we will donate the difference to support worthy causes in volleyball.

You can contribute as little as $2 USD to support us & help volleyball grow – it only takes a minute & everything helps! Thank you.

Related

PSL Grand Prix

Can Foton storm past the injury-plagued F2 Logistics?
PSL Grand Prix

Kanjana Kuthaisong adapting to the Generika Ayala’s mantra
PSL Grand Prix

Marlyn Llagoso paying back the trust given to her

Popular

UAAP Women's Volleyball

Laizah Bendong: the unlikely leader in the Best Setter race
PSL Grand Prix

Foton completes first win streak by disposing of Generika Ayala
PSL Grand Prix

PSL Grand Prix 2019 full schedule, results, standings

Latest

Philippines

Summer Lovin’: volleyball personalities share their memorable and dream vacations (Part 3)
PSL Grand Prix

Stalzer, F2 cruises past Cignal to end the preliminaries
PSL Grand Prix

UVC locks up the fifth spot by edging the Sta.Lucia Lady Realtors