Love volleyball? Say it with stickers!

120 FREE volleymojis, exclusive stickers & all our volleyball news

Download the Volleyverse app!

No sisterly love for Cignal HD and PLDT

Monday, 29 Apr 2019
AJ Tanada - Writer - @volleyverse
Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

The Cignal HD Spikers and PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters are on a crossroad as they meet for the last time for the bronze medal of the PSL Grand Prix. Both squads came from two different roads that led them to this scenario. Now let us take a quick look at how these two teams got to this point.

Cignal HD Spikers

  • Finished the preliminaries ranked fourth with a 7-7 record
  • Eliminated the fifth ranked United Volleyball Club in the quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals
  • Lost to the defending champions Petron Blaze Spikers via sweep in the best-of-three semifinals

PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters

As the saying goes, a true champion loses many battles before winning the war and these two squads need to gain losing a hard semifinal series for them to gain success in the future. Let us take a look at what both teams need to do to gain the coveted bronze medal of the tournament.

Release Wilson and Dahlke

When we talk about the top two scoring imports this conference, both Erica Wilson and Kendra Dahlke come to play. Wilson, who currently leads the league in total points and points per game, will be the main focal point of offense for Cignal this game. During their semifinal series against Petron, Wilson averaged 21.5 ppg. Dahlke on the other hand is rising to the occacion for Petron. She is today’s tournament game high holder in points with 37 markers. Expect that both Coach Edgar Barroga and Coach Roger Gorayeb will just let them play and end their Grand Prix with a bang.

The locals need to show up

The local support for the imports were the barometer of the success of both Cignal and PLDT all tournament long. Rachel Anne Daquis, Mylene Paat, Acy Masangkay and Ranya Musa glimpses of their potential in their seven wins however in their seven losses, no local scored in double figures. Same goes with PLDT as Aiko Urdas, Jasmine Nabor, Grethcel Soltones and Shola Alvarez remain to be the barometer of how successful they are this tournament. It remains to be seen on which local crew will explode however expect a dogfight between the locals this game.

Which libero legacy will shine?

The libero match-up between these two squads is one to watch for. Cignal’s Jheck Dionela is showing everybody that she is still one of the best in the league and her numbers don’t lie. PLDT’s Tatan Pantone will not just let her legacy as one of the best in the business go down easily. This will be a sure fun game to see which libero can say “I’m still up for the challenge.” and end her grand prix on a positive note.

Support us. Help volleyball.

For too long volleyball fans have been neglected, with no community with which to share their passion. We want to change that, by providing a platform for fans & players to unite. However, we’re a small team & we can’t do it ourselves – we need your help.

Your contributions will help us to keep the content FREE & to improve our coverage of the global game, which will help to build the profile of the next generation of players.

We will never profit from your contributions – if they exceed our operating costs on an annual basis we will donate the difference to support worthy causes in volleyball. Thank you!

Related

PSL Grand Prix

A look at the possible PSL Individual Awardees
PSL Grand Prix

Dynasty vs Redemption: A PSL Grand Prix finals preview
PSL Grand Prix

Reaction: Cargo Movers guilty of stealing sets

Popular

UAAP Women's Volleyball

FEU Lady Tamaraws edge DLSU Lady Spikers in five sets
UAAP Women's Volleyball

Lycha Ebon out for the remainder of Season 81
UAAP Women's Volleyball

Lady Eagles clinch top seed by defeating Lady Warriors

Latest

UAAP Women's Volleyball

Reaction: Lady Tamaraws trample over Lady Spikers
UAAP Women's Volleyball

Reaction: Lady Falcons stun Lady Maroons in three sets
UAAP Women's Volleyball

Reaction: UST Golden Tigresses triumphant against NU