Babes Castillo welcomes the challenge of improving the Lady Realtors

The Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors have been a revolving door for head coaches throughout its existence. Michael Cariño, Sammy Acaylar, Jerry Yee, and George Pascua all attempted to nurture the squad into a formidable contender but came up short.

Now another mentor is at the helm as Sta. Lucia hopes to gain its first podium finish in the Philippine Superliga.

Former National University girls and women’s volleyball head coach Raymond “Babes” Castillo is the new tactician for the Lady Realtors and his first test came against the PSL All Filipino Conference 2018 bronze medalists Generika-Ayala Life Savers. After the match, the Lady Realtors were able to snap a 13-game losing streak dating back to last year’s PSL Invitationals.

“Everybody wants to win. Alam ko gusto talaga nila manalo. You know we want to focus how to get there. Talagang dinetalye namin paano yung depensa namin, paano yung attacks namin, paano yung service namin, paano yung sets namin,” said the multi-titled UAAP juniors mentor.

Castillo gave the Lady Realtors a different perspective to dust off the mentality of losing. “Gusto ko i-distract ko sila. Don’t focus on the result, focus on the hows, how we are going to do it. Yun yung nag work sa kanila. I’m so happy that they embraced it kasi mahirap nga na 13-game losing streak, minsan traumatic yan, yung weight na dala nun. They found out, they figured out that they need to do something. They need to make some changes. I like it because they embraced it,” he added.

The Lady Realtors had concerns at middle blocker even though they had players like Lourdes Clemente, Ranya Musa, and Jeanette Villareal in the past. Now they have a taller rotation at that spot with Andrea Marzan, Rachel Anne Austero, and Jan Morano to help Micmic Laborte and import Molly Lohman. This shift can be attributed to Castillo shaking things up.

“That’s the first plan. Sabi ko sa aming mga bosses, we got to raise up the height and the speed of our middle players. Nakita nyo agad yung aming import, yung iba wings hitters, kami we focused on getting a middle hitter so that we can raise up the middle and I am happy with the results.”

While the Lady Realtors are in a slump after consecutive losses, Castillo still preaches that composure and trust will be their ticket to surpass the franchise’s fifth-place finish in the 2018 PSL Grand Prix. “As a coach, when you are down, ayaw mo yun but ang maganda dun is you can test the system if its working. Doon mo makikita if they can go, stay composed, and magtiwala sila sa sistema nila. Kapag nagagawa nila yun then they know safe sila.”