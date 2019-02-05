Anne Esguerra and Toni Rose Basas transfer to Petron Blaze Spikers

The Petron Blaze Spikers are not leaving anything to chance when they defend their Philippine Superliga Grand Prix title. That’s why they tinkered with their roster to make their offensive machine run even smoother. Now part of the PSL’s winningest franchise are former Arellano Lady Chief Anne Esguerra and FEU Lady Tamaraw Toni Rose Basas, as shown in the photo above.

Based on who’s in the photo, the former Tacloban Fighting Waray might have replaced Ging Balse-Pabayo to bolster their net defense and attacks from the middle. Meanwhile, Basas takes the spot of Cherry Anne Rondina who will play her final year for the UST Golden Tigresses in UAAP Season 81. However, the physical condition of the former Sta. Lucia Lady Realtor is unclear given that she missed the chance of playing for FEU this year due to injuries.

On the other hand, Denden Lazaro joined Petron earlier this year while Buding Duremdes is commited to the Lady Tamaraws. But with Pia Gaiser playing in her last conference before entering medical school. The FEU libero can then slide in to Gaiser’s spot once the UAAP season ends. Yet given the talent that Duremdes possesses, other teams might acquire her services once her contract with Petron expires.

The Petron Blaze Spikers will be reinforced by Katherine Bell and Stephanie Niemer for the PSL Grand Prix 2019. Still part of the squad are Carmela Tunay, Angelica Legacion, Remy Palma, Ces Molina, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Rhea Dimaculangan, Bernadeth Pons, and Mika Reyes. The team will open their title defense on February 19, 2 pm, against the Smart Giga Hitters.