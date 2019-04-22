Angustia thankful for the breaks given to her by UVC

When it comes to persistence and never-give-up sayings, one player to come to mind is United Volleyball Club’s Arriana Angustia. Through her injuries, to the times she has been jumping from one team to another, she never gave up and showed that if you really love something, it will never give up on you.

How it all started for the Lady General

Arriana Angustia started off her volleyball career playing for the Emilio Aguinaldo Lady Generals in the NCAA. From there she was known as one of the terrific net blockers in the league thus netting her an award as Best middle blocker in Season 89. After her stint in the NCAA, she was drafted in the PSL by the Air Asia Flying Spikers in the 2014 season. From there, she jumped from one team to another trying to find her niche in the PSL until she found a home with Cocolife last year.

The 5-foot-10 middle blocker is very thankful for the chance given to her by the Asset Managers and up to now in UVC. “Syempre i’m thankful. Thankful ako dahil nabigyan ako ulit ng bagong chance na makabalik sa gusto ko. Makabalik sa mahal ko. Matagal ko ng hinihiling din eto kay Lord na sana mabigyan ako ulit ng opportunity and answered prayer kasi ang dami kong setbacks. Maraming nagsasarang pinto. Pero kung gaano mo kagusto ang ginagawa mo, kung gaano ka ka-eager and ipinagdadasal ang pangarap mo, ayun makukuha mo. Good thing andiyan ang UVC at tinaggap ako.”

Injuries motivate Angustia to rise up

Inspite of teams taking her lightly because oh her past injuries, she still believes thay this is her motivation for her to get back to the game she loves and she gives credit to the hardworking physical therapists that never gave up on her. “Ayun yung mas naging motivation ko para makabalik. Kaya ako nagstop before kasi nahirapan ako magserve. Siguro weak yung muscles ko pero sobrang thankful ako sa mga physical therapists na nagalaga sa akin, kasi sila ang tumulong sa akin para mabalik ako sa gusto kong gawin. Sila talaga ang hindi sumuko na palakasin ako so hindi rin ako sumuko.”

Challenge accepted!

Being one of the veterans in the young UVC squad, she grabbed the challenge given to her by head coach Joshua Yllaya to be one of the leaders of the squad moving forward. “Challenging siya. Challenging na makasabay sa mga teammates ko kasi ang laki ng role ko na ifit in at ang magandang bagay minomotivate nila ako kung ano ang kelangan kong gawin. Pati ang mga teammates ko, minomotivate nila ako. Every game sinasabi nila na kaya ko yan, so madaling makisama at madaling magawa ang dapat gawin.”

And she is not letting her team down as she had accumulated a total of 56 points with an average of 3.7 ppg. Not so high if you take a look at other players but the intangibles she gives each time she enters the floor and the energy she brings are vital to the success of UVC and she credits her coaches and teammates most especially their setter Alohi Robins Hardy. “Thankful ako sa mga coaches namin lalo na kay Coach Josh. Yung paniniwala nila sa akin, na kaya kong gawin ang lahat. Lalo na si Alohi, siya naman talaga ang nagpapaganda sa amin lahat e. Sila talaga ang motivation ko dahil sa kanila I am back.”

Inspite of the challenges served to her, Angustia’s love for the game is something never to be challenged and it will just give back to you in whatever way possible. For now, step-by-step, Angustia is taking it slowly but surely and her stint in UVC is the first step to that comeback.