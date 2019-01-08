Amy Ahomiro, Bang Pineda signs with Cocolife

The Cocolife Asset Managers are quick to retool their roster after Denden Lazaro’s departure to the Petron Blaze Spikers.

Team Manager Joshua Ylaya has announced that they have reached an agreement with middle blocker Amy Ahomiro and defensive specialist Bang Pineda to join the squad starting in the PSL Grand Prix 2019. Pineda can fill the gap that Lazaro vacated while Ahomiro will bolster their troops defending the net.

Pineda is part of the Generika Ayala Lifesavers squad that won third place in the PSL All Filipino Conference 2018. She was also part of the Petron team that won the 2017 PSL Grand Prix and All-Filipino titles. The UAAP Season 75 Best Server also suited up for the Cagayan Valley Lady Rising Suns and the Kia Forte in the Shakey’s V-League.

The former Adamson Lady Falcon was also hailed as UAAP Season 76 women’s beach volleyball MVP. Her addition will help neutralize Cocolife’s floor defense with libero Dancel Dusaran.

Meanwhile, Ahomiro was named UAAP Season 77 Finals MVP after the Ateneo Lady Eagles upheld their thrice-to-beat advantage over rival De La Salle University Lady Spikers. She joined the Balipure Purest Water Defenders in 2016 and won the bronze medal of the SVL Season 13 Open Conference over the Laoag Power Smashers.

The former Brent International School standout joined the Banko Perlas Lady Spikers in 2017 and bagged bronze in both the PVL Reinforced and Open conferences the following year with former Lady Eagles Dzi Gervacio, Gizelle Tan, Ella De Jesus, and Mae Tajima. Joining the Cocolife Asset Managers marks Ahomiro’s first stint in the Philippine Superliga.