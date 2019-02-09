Amanda Villanueva confirms transfer to Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors

The Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors have acquired another gem in former Banko Perlas Spiker Amanda Villanueva. The news was confirmed by Villanueva herself via her Facebook page.

Once part of the De La Salle Lady Spikers, the St. James Academy of Malabon alumna transferred to Adamson University and became part of the Lady Falcons squad that reached the Final Four. She also helped Banko Perlas to two third-place finishes in the 2018 PVL season.

She is the second Banko Perlas player to make the shift to the PSL after Amy Ahomiro joined the United Volleyball Club. Villanueva will fortify an improving Lady Realtors roster which has Jhoana Maraguinot, MJ Phillips, Pamela Lastimosa, and imports Molly Lohman and Casey Schoenlein.