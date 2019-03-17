Alyssa Eroa rises to the occasion for the sizzling PLDT Power Hitters against F2 Logistics

The grueling PSL Grand Prix 2019 schedule can take a toll on a player’s body. Therefore, the reserves must be ready in case one of the starters succumb to injury.

The PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters are one of the teams that are enjoying this luxury. With a knee injury limiting Lizlee Ann Pantone’s availability, Coach Roger Gorayeb’s squad is on a tear thanks to former San Sebastian Lady Stag Alyssa Eroa.

Taking center stage for one of the best liberos in the Philippine Superliga, the diminutive libero from Marikina stood her ground against an F2 Logistics Cargo Movers squad that features heavy hitters like two-time PSL MVP Lindsay Stalzer, Rebecca Perry, Michelle Morente, and Ara Galang.

With Gorayeb not wanting to risk Pantone’s condition, he placed Eroa into the starting rotation because the Power Hitters are playing in seven straight game dates since March 7. “Plano ko talagang gamitin siya as starting libero. Eh maganda ang nilaro niya kaya binabad ko na,” the current Lady Stags mentor revealed.

Eroa did not give in to the pressure by tallying 13 excellent digs in their impressive four-set victory against the Cargo Movers. But did the 22-year old Hotel and Restaurant Management student knew that she will be play extensively? “Naka-ready na po talaga ako nung Friday pa lang kasi sinabihan po kasi ako ni Ate Lou Ann (Latigay) during training namin na ayusin ko daw po ang ensayo ko dahil ako daw po ang gagamitin sa laban namin against F2,” said the two-time NCAA Beach Volleyball champion. ”

She wasn’t shy in revealing the emotions that were engulfing her during the F2 game. “Una, nakakakaba. Siyempre, sino ba naman hindi kakabahan sa laban na yun, F2 na yun eh. Ibang klase na mga laro noon. Kaya naghanda po talaga ako. Sa dugout namin, iniisip ko wala si Ate Tatan (Pantone), para hindi ako aasa na andyan siya. Kanina ngang first set, buong set ko syang hindi nakikita o di ko man lang tignan siya para mafocus ko ang laro ko na wala talaga si Ate Tatan.”

In the end, Eroa reiterates that she will perform at her best the moment Gorayeb and the rest of the PLDT squad needs her. “Si Ate Tatan pa rin ang primary libero namin, I’m just ready once called upon by coach. Sa ngayon, masaya ako siyempre nakapaglaro na ako ulit as starting libero. Sa susunod si Ate Tatan ulit.” she answered happily.

The Power Hitters are one of the hottest teams in the PSL as of late with a three-game win streak. While the steady play of Jasmine Nabor, the leadership of Aiko Urdas, and the lights out hitting of imports Grace Lazard and Kendra Dahlke can easily be pointed out as the reasons for this surge, the big contributions of Eroa on floor defense cannot be disregarded in their impressive push.