Alexine Cabanos rises up to the challenge

Injuries keep on piling up for the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

Just when Cha Cruz-Behag and Kim Kianna Dy are still recovering, the Ramil De Jesus-squad took another blow when Kim Fajardo did not see action in their game against the Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy.

The five-time PSL Best Setter injured her right hand in their game against the United Volleyball Club when she tried to block an attack from Kalei Mau. X-ray reveals that there is a chip on her right pinky finger that may indicate a mild fracture.

There is no word yet whether she will undergo surgery but it’s possible that she will miss a few more games.

But just like a closing pitcher coming out of the bullpen, Alexine Cabanos delivered the necessary strikes to keep the Cargo Movers undefeated in the PSL Grand Prix 2019.

The former UST Tigress scored six points, four off service aces, in their straight-sets win over the Tornadoes. More importantly, she executed 20 excellent sets to activate the offense of Lindsay Stalzer, Rebecca Perry, Ara Galang, and Aby Marano. Cabanos was also able to perform the patented quick sets that Fajardo feeds to Majoy Baron.

She could have faltered in a situation like this. But Cabanos rose to the occasion with the help of her coaches and teammates. “They just kept reminding me that I have to trust myself, that I can do this, that they all got my back and they all did. They all really did,” she said in the post-game interview with Selina Dagdag.

Even Stalzer have nothing but praise for her. “Alex did a great job tonight. She didn’t show like she was nervous or anything and I’m just really proud of her and the rest of the team.”

With uncertainty lingering over Fajardo’s status, Cabanos has the skill to fill in for the three-time UAAP Best Setter. After all, she used to be the primary setter of the Creamline Cool Smashers. Likewise, the confidence given to her by the F2 Logistics mentors motivates her to perform excellently.

“Coach (Ramil de Jesus) reminded us that we should always be prepared no matter what happens. Although we weren’t as informed about the situation towards this game, I just had to keep my mind set that we have to do well for F2 and for my teammates,” Cabanos said.