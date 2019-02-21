Aby Maraño remains a fighter on and off the court

If only a Medal of Honor is granted in volleyball, Aby Maraño undisputedly deserves one.

From the frontlines of the UAAP and the trenches of the PSL, she has been a model of determination and character. Her infectious competitiveness gave rise to two UAAP MVPs, three UAAP titles, three PSL crowns, and seven PSL individual honors.

As gallant her campaigns are in the taraflex, the Philippine women’s national team captain is facing another battle off it. But being the soldier that she is, the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers middle blocker will face this challenge head on.

Beast Mode fights psoriasis

It was Marano herself who revealed via her Twitter account that she is dealing with a non-contagious skin condition psoriasis. But despite that, she still managed to inject a jovial mood to her situation.

That’s why you’ll notice spots on her skin in recent photos. These patches are caused by skin cell growing at a fast rate which causes the lesions to build up. There are three levels to this: mild which covers up to three percent of one’s body, moderate which manifests in up to ten percent, and severe when more than that. Medication is needed to address this condition.

Just like all the wars she overcame, the former De La Salle University Lady Spiker takes this with a positive attitude.

She was also appreciative of those who have advised her on how to deal with it.

In a recent interview with ESPN 5’s Apple David after their PSL Grand Prix 2019 game against the Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors, Maraño welcomes this with a fighting attitude.

“Meron na naman tayong pagsubok from God. Ako bilang atleta na nakikita yun katawan ko sa telebisyon kapag naglalaro, tinanggap ko na may ganito akong klase ng sakit. Pero sabi ko nga sa mga katulad ko na may psoriasis, balat lang ‘to, labanan natin ‘to,” she said.

Furthermore, it will not stop her living life to the fullest. “As long as kaya pa natin magampanan yun buhay natin, we’re capable of doing what we love, compared to others na may sakit na hindi na nakaka-bangon. So wala tayong rason para hindi lumaban sa buhay. So laban lang, labanan natin, kaya yan.”

There’s no question that Aby Maraño every conceivable accolade there is from the sport that she dearly loves. But now that she is locked and loaded to tackle yet another obstacle without any hesitation, she has already won the game of life.