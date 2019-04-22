A look at possible contenders for PSL Grand Prix MVP

When you look at the past PSL MVP winners, these names turn out to become household names in the league today. Names such as Alaina Bergsma to Lindsay Stalzer to Maria Jose Perez to the only local to win the award Jaja Santiago, they all have done it in the PSL. Now that the 2019 PSL Grand Prix is about to end, let us take a look at the top five names that can be named as the top player of the tournament when the season ends.

The only two-time PSL Grand Prix MVP is now on route to becoming a three-time PSL MVP. The former Bradley University standout is averaging 19.1 ppg in her stint with the Cargo Movers. Stalzer’s numbers and leadership continues to be the main vocal point for F2 chance to return to the finals.

4. Kendra Dahlke (PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters)

The former University of Arizona makes the list as she has risen slowly in the MVP race. She currently holds the top scoring position in a game in the tournament with 37 points. She continued to up her game especially in the playoffs against Generika Ayala. Dahlke is averaging 17.9 ppg in the tournament and expect that to rise more in the semifinals against F2 Logistics.

The only local to make the list is the ace play maker of the defending PSL Grand Prix champions. The former UST Golden Tigress can be the first player to nail a back-to-back PSL MVP in the history of the league with her outstanding numbers to date. Last year’s PSL All-Filipino conference MVP has accumulated a total of 367 excellent sets (24.5 excellent sets per game) in the tournament with a high precision of 34.3 %, the number one in the league so far. She also can score as she is providing an average of 2 ppg in the tournament. Truly, with the play making ability of Dimaculangan at full blast, the Blaze Spikers could be on route to bagging a back-to-back PSL Grand Prix championship.

The former University of Texas is on a tear in her return stint with the Blaze Spikers and there seems to be no team that can slow her down. In 15 games this tournament, Bell has accumulated 286 points (19.1 ppg) which is fifth in the league in totals. The best thing here is, in all the 15 wins of Petron, they have only played 46 total sets and winning 45 of the sets. What if Bell and Petron played more than those sets? Bell’s accumulated score could have been higher. With that said, expect an explosion from Bell and the Blaze Spikers heading to another run at the Grand Prix title.

The former University of Cincinnati open spiker is looking for revenge as she looks to get the PSL Grand Prix title they lost in her stint during the 2016 Grand Prix. In that season, she was almost named MVP as they lost to the Foton Tornadoes led by Stalzer. Now that she is back, she is looking forward to finally hoist the Grand Prix title amd hopefully the MVP plum. Niemer has accumulated a scoring total of 292 points (19.5 ppg) and expect a high scoring Niemer to provide the scoring punch to lead them to the finals once again.

Honorable Mentions: Erica Wilson (Cignal HD), Kalei Mau (UVC), Grace Lazard (PLDT)