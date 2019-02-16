Lady Realtors breaks 13-game losing spell by disposing Lifesavers

Their quest to Rebuild the Land got off to a great start.

The Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors outlasted the Generika Ayala Lifesavers in a five-set thriller, 25-21,22-25,25-23,25-15,16-14 to win their first game in the 2019 PSL Grand Prix and end their 13-game losing streak.

It was a see-saw battle throughout the match with Sta. Lucia winning the first and third sets while Generika Ayala taking the second and fourth. The squad of Coach Sherwin Meneses pounded the Lady Realtors by leading 16-2 at one point in set four to shift the momentum to their side.

That did not bother Sta. Lucia though as they finally got a victory courtesy of a service ace by team captain Pamela Lastimosa

The Lady Realtors, who have not won since their match against the Cherrylume Lady Iron Warriors in the PSL Invitationals last July 7, 2018, were led by American reinforcements Molly Lohman and Casey Schoenlein who combined for 34 points. Lastimosa led the locals with 10 points. Schoenlein and new Lady Realtor Amanda Villanueva were named Players of the Game.

Head Coach Raymund “Babes” Castillo, who replaced former mentor George Pascua, was proud with what the team did and the sacrifices they endured showed their desire for victory. “It was a testament of how we worked for the last four weeks. I enjoyed it. When I saw Pam (Lastimosa) bringing out the best of her. Becca (Rivera), nagshine siya. And then I’m happy how they worked together lalo na sa depensa. They embraced the system.” Rivera finished with 32 excellent sets, some of which coming in the crucial stages.

On to the Lifesavers, Brazilian reinforcement Nikolle Del Rio got injured when she landed awkwardly in the fifth set. Team therapists diagnosed it as a sprained right ankle. She finished with nine points while Azerbaijan national team member Kseniya Kocyigit added 13 points. Patty Orendain and Captain Angeli Araneta was also a major help for the Sherwin Meneses-coached squad by finishing with a combined 25 points.

After being winless for a long time, Sta. Lucia (1-0) will go for a win streak when they battle against United Volleyball Club at the Filoil Flying V Center on February 19 at 4:15 pm.

Meanwhile, Generika-Ayala (0-1) will try to bounce back when they go up against the defending PSL Grand Prix champions Petron Blaze Spikers also at Filoil on February 21 at 7:00 pm.

The scores:

Sta. Lucia (3) – Schoenlein 23, Lohman 11, Lastimosa 10, Austero 7, Villanueva 6, Maraguinot 2, Marzan 2, Rivera 2, De Leon 0, Raslan 0, Catindig (L), Lo (L)

Generika-Ayala (2) – Orendain 15, Kocyigit 13, Araneta 10, Del Rio 9, Ceballos 4, Meneses 3, Hingpit 3, Cerveza 0, Lavitoria 0, Macatuno 0, General (L), Espinosa (L)