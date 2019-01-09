Off-Season Transactions Tracker 2019

Wednesday, 09 Jan 2019
Several player transactions are poised to be made before the PSL Grand Prix 2019 starts next month. Here’s an article to track roster changes, coaching moves, and reinforcements signed by all Philippine Superliga teams. We will update this once new developments arise.

Player movements

Denden Lazaro joins Petron

Bang Pineda, Amy Ahomiro transfers to Cocolife

Elaine Kasilag now a part of Foton

Import updates

Stephanie Niemer joins Petron

Katherine Bell partners with Niemer in Petron

Coaching changes

Babes Castillo replaces George Pascua as Sta. Lucia head coach

 

