PSL Grand Prix 2019 full schedule, results, standings

The Philippine Superliga Grand Prix 2019 will commence on February 16, 2019 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City. Eight teams will parade their respective imports to compete for the title that was last won by the Petron Blaze Spikers. Here is the full schedule for the entire tournament

Preliminary Round 1

February 16, 2019 (Venue: Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig City)

4 PM – United Volleyball Club vs. Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy

6 PM – Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors vs. Generika Ayala Lifesavers

February 19, 2019 (Venue: Filoil Flying V Center, San Juan City)

2 PM – Petron Blaze Spikers vs. Smart Giga Hitters

4:15 PM – United Volleyball Club vs. Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors

7 PM – Cignal HD Spikers vs. F2 Logistics Cargo Movers

February 21, 2019 (Venue: Filoil Flying V Center, San Juan City)

2 PM – Smart Giga Hitters vs. Cignal HD Spikers

4:15 PM – F2 Logistics Cargo Movers vs. Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors

7 PM – Petron Blaze Spikers vs. Generika Ayala Lifesavers

February 23, 2019 (Venue: Bacoor Strike Gym, Cavite)

2 PM – Cignal HD Spikers vs. Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors

4:15 PM – Smart Giga Hitters vs. Generika Ayala Lifesavers

7 PM – Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy vs. Petron Blaze Spikers

February 26, 2019 (Venue: Filoil Flying V Center, San Juan City)

2 PM – F2 Logistics Cargo Movers vs. United Volleyball Club

4:15 PM – Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy vs. Smart Giga Hitters

7 PM – Generika Ayala Lifesavers vs. Cignal HD Spikers

February 28, 2019 (Venue: Filoil Flying V Center, San Juan City)

2 PM – Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors vs. Petron Blaze Spikers

4:15 PM – Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy vs. F2 Logistics Cargo Movers

7 PM – Cignal HD Spikers vs. United Volleyball Club

March 2, 2019 (Venue: Malolos Sports Center, Bulacan)

2 PM – Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy vs. Cignal HD Spikers

4:15 PM – Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors vs. Smart Giga Hitters

7 PM – Generika Ayala Lifesavers vs. United Volleyball Club

March 5, 2019 (Venue: Filoil Flying V Center, San Juan City)

2 PM – Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy vs. Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors

4:15 PM – United Volleyball Club vs. Petron Blaze Spikers

7 PM – Generika Ayala Lifesavers vs. F2 Logistics Cargo Movers

March 7, 2019 (Venue: Filoil Flying V Center, San Juan City)

2 PM – Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy vs. Generika Ayala Lifesavers

4:15 PM – United Volleyball Club vs. Smart Giga Hitters

7 PM – Petron Blaze Spikers vs. F2 Logistics Cargo Movers

March 9, 2019 (Venue: Muntinlupa Sports Center)

4 PM – Petron Blaze Spikers vs. Cignal HD Spikers

6 PM – F2 Logistics Cargo Movers vs. Smart Giga Hitters

Preliminary Round 2

March 12, 2019 (Venue: Filoil Flying V Center, San Juan City)

2 PM – Generika Ayala Lifesavers vs. Smart Giga Hitters

4:15 PM – Petron Blaze Spikers vs. Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy

7 PM – Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors vs. Cignal HD Spikers

March 14, 2019 (Venue: Filoil Flying V Center, San Juan City)

2 PM – Smart Giga Hitters vs. Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy

4:15 PM – Cignal HD Spikers vs. Generika Ayala Lifesavers

7 PM – United Volleyball Club vs. F2 Logistics Cargo Movers

March 16, 2019 (Venue: to be announced)

4 PM – Smart Giga Hitters vs. F2 Logistics Cargo Movers

6 PM – Cignal HD Spikers vs. Petron Blaze Spikers

March 19, 2019 (Venue: Filoil Flying V Center, San Juan City)

2 PM – United Volleyball Club vs. Cignal HD Spikers

4:15 PM – Smart Giga Hitters vs. Petron Blaze Spikers

7 PM – Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors vs. F2 Logistics Cargo Movers

March 21, 2019 (Venue: Filoil Flying V Center, San Juan City)

2 PM – United Volleyball Club vs. Generika Ayala Lifesavers

4:15 PM – Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy vs. Cignal HD Spikers

7 PM – Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors vs. Smart Giga Hitters

March 23, 2019 (Venue: to be announced)

4 PM – Generika Ayala Lifesavers vs. Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors

6 PM – F2 Logistics Cargo Movers vs. Petron Blaze Spikers

March 26, 2019 (Venue: Filoil Flying V Center, San Juan City)

2 PM – Generika Ayala Lifesavers vs. Petron Blaze Spikers

4:15 PM – Cignal HD Spikers vs. Smart Giga Hitters

7 PM – Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy vs. United Volleyball Club

March 28, 2019 (Venue: Filoil Flying V Center, San Juan City)

2 PM – Smart Giga Hitters vs. United Volleyball Club

4:15 PM – Petron Blaze Spikers vs. Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors

7 PM – F2 Logistics Cargo Movers vs. Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy

March 30, 2019 (Venue: to be announced)

4 PM – Petron Blaze Spikers vs. United Volleyball Club

6 PM – Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors vs. Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy

April 2, 2019 (Venue: Filoil Flying V Center, San Juan City)

4:15 PM – Sta. Lucia Realtors vs. United Volleyball Club

7 PM – Generika Ayala Lifesavers vs. F2 Logistics Cargo Movers

April 4, 2019 (Venue: Filoil Flying V Center, San Juan City)

4:15 PM – Cignal HD Spikers vs. F2 Logistics Cargo Movers

7 PM – Generika Ayala Lifesavers vs. Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy

Quarterfinals (ranks 1-4 have twice-to-beat advantage)

April 6, 2019 (Venue: to be announced)

4 PM – Rank 1 vs. Rank 8

6 PM – Rank 2 vs. Rank 7

April 9, 2019 (Venue: Filoil Flying V Center, San Juan City)

4 PM – Rank 3 vs. Rank 6

6 PM – Rank 4 vs. Rank 5

April 11, 2019 (Venue: Filoil Flying V Center, San Juan City)

4:15 PM – Rank 1 vs. Rank 8 – if necessary

7 PM – Rank 2 vs. Rank 7 – if necessary

April 13, 2019 (Venue: to be announced)

4 PM – Rank 4 vs. Rank 5 – if necessary

6 PM – Rank 3 vs. Rank 6 – if necessary

Semifinals (best-of-three series)

April 23, 2019 (Venue: Filoil Flying V Center, San Juan City)

4:15 PM – (Winner of Rank 2 vs. Rank 7) vs. (Winner of Rank 3 vs. Rank 6) – Match #65

7 PM – (Winner of Rank 1 vs. Rank 8) vs. (Winner of Rank 4 vs. Rank 5) – Match #66

April 25, 2019 (Venue: Filoil Flying V Center, San Juan City)

4:15 PM – (Winner of Rank 2 vs. Rank 7) vs. (Winner of Rank 3 vs. Rank 6) – Match #67

7 PM – (Winner of Rank 1 vs. Rank 8) vs. (Winner of Rank 4 vs. Rank 5) – Match #68

April 27, 2019 (Venue: Filoil Flying V Center, San Juan City)

4 PM – (Winner of Rank 2 vs. Rank 7) vs. (Winner of Rank 3 vs. Rank 6) – Match #69

6 PM – (Winner of Rank 1 vs. Rank 8) vs. (Winner of Rank 4 vs. Rank 5) – Match #70

Medal matches

May 2, 2019 (Venue: Filoil Flying V Center, San Juan City)

4:15 PM – Losers of both semifinal series will face off – Bronze Medal Match

7 PM – Winners of both semifinal series will face off – Gold Medal Series (Game 1)

May 4, 2019 (Venue: to be announced)

7 PM – Winners of both semifinal series will face off – Gold Medal Series (Game 2)

May 9, 2019 (Venue: to be announced)

6 PM – Winners of both semifinal series will face off – Gold Medal Series (Game 3) if necessary

There will be a minimum of 67 matches and a maximum of 74 that will span 12 weeks of competition. A total of 56 matches will be played in the two preliminary rounds while 11-18 games are scheduled in the playoffs.