When the imports come marching in

The PSL Grand Prix 2019 is fast approaching and the reinforcements have started to arrive. This will give them time to practice and bond with their teammates before the action begins. Here are the imports that have arrived in the Philippines (so far).

Selime Ilyasoglu and Courtney Felinski

The duo for the Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy were the first to arrive in the Philippines. Ilyasoglu played for the Turkish National Squad in the 2011 European Championships and the 2012 FIVB Grand Prix, winning bronze medal in both tournaments. Meanwhile, Felinski is an MVP in Finland’s Liiga Ploki. They will reinforce a squad that finished third in the 2018 PSL Grand Prix.

Naturalized Italian volleyball player Rebecca “Becky” Perry was accompanied by her pet dog, Ora, in her trip to the Philippines. She will certainly enjoy the Philippines due to the abundance of beaches here. But nothing would more enjoyable than leading the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers to another championship. Like Felinski, Perry has been hailed MVP too during her stint with Dresdner Sportclub 1898 in the 1.Bundesliga Germany 2013-14 season. Perry will team up with Lindsay Stalzer who is still finisher another pro stint in the Indonesian Women’s Proliga.

Niemer has arrived in the Philippines and will suit up once again for the Petron Blaze Spikers. She posted an update on her Instagram account which says, “stay humble • work hard • be kind ⭐️These are 3 things I want to focus on this year⭐️ I’m back in Manila and super excited to get in the gym with my teammates this week! Feeling beyond lucky to be playing for @petronblazespikersfp AGAIN!” Niemer will partner with Katherine Bell who is still playing professionally in China.

Erica Martrece Wilson

The former United States Under-23 national team player flew in to the country last Saturday. After her collegiate volleyball stint with Arizona State, Wilson has played professionally in Germany, Switzerland, and Turkey. The Cignal HD Spikers are hoping for a better performance from their sixth-place finish in the 2018 Grand Prix with reinforcements Jeanne Horton and Sonja Milanovic.