Foton Tornadoes defeat United Volleyball Club

The Foton Tornadoes maintained their composure to nail their first win of the PSL Grand Prix 2019 against a gutsy United Volleyball Club, 26-24,25-20,15-25,25-21.

The imports of the Tornadoes, Courtney Felinski and Selime Ilyasoglu, were a huge factor in this victory to open the 2019 PSL Season. Felinski, an open spiker from Texas, scored 23 points, 19 off spikes, and two kill blocks. Ilyasoglu, the open hitter from Turkey, finished with 17 attacks and two aces.

Tornadoes head coach Aaron Velez was very pleased with the way their locals and their reinforcements worked together to nail their first win. “I’m very happy with how our girls played especially our imports. We were able to step up and learn how to win a match.”

The Tornadoes almost completed a straight set victory but Kalei Mau and import Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani led UVC in a domination of the third set. Despite the momentum on the side of Coach Joshua Ylaya’s squad, Foton’s determination willed them to a victory in a hotly-contested fourth set.

Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani led United Volleyball Club with 23 points, 19 from spikes, while Mau added 17 markers. Justine Tiu pitched in 12 points. Setter Alohi Robins-Hardy chipped in eight while Amy Ahomiro contributed seven.

Their other import, Shar Lata Manu-Olevao, did not play though she was in uniform. That handicap could be one of the reasons why UVC struggled especially during the home stretch of the sets one, two, and four.

The Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy (1-0) will try to complete a two-game win streak when they face the defending champion Petron Blaze Spikers at the Bacoor Strike Gym on February 23 at 6:00 pm. On the other hand, United Volleyball Club (0-1) will try to get their first win against the Sta. Lucia Realtors at the Filoil Flying V Center on February 19 at 4:15 pm.

The scores:

Foton (3) – Felinski 23, Ilyasoglu 19, Rosario 6, Ortiz 6, Adorador 6, Casugod 1, Aganon 0, Sy 0, Perez 0, Reyes (L)

UVC (1) – Bedart-Ghani 23, Mau 17, Tiu 12, Robins-Hardy 8, Ahomiro 7, Palec 4, Barroga 0, Pineda (L)