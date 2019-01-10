Rebecca Perry set to play for F2 Logistics Cargo Movers

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers have shattered their relatively quiet off-season by welcoming Rebecca “Becky” Perry as one of their reinforcements during the PSL Grand Prix 2019.

Originally from Austin, Texas, the naturalized Italian volleyball player started her volleyball career with the Austin Juniors before suiting up for the University of Washington Huskies. She was included in the Pac-10 All-Freshman Team and the Second Team All-America by UnderArmour/Volleyball Magazine. Perry closed her collegiate career by being named to the AVCA All-America Second Team and the All-Pac 10 Team. She also appeared in two Elite Eights and a Final Four in the US NCAA women’s volleyball national tournament.

The 6′ 3″ open/opposite hitter had her first professional volleyball stint in 2011 with the Lancheras de Catano club in the Puerto Rican Superior Liga. The 30-year-old Perry would have to more stints in Puerto Rico: Indias de Mayaguez in 2012 and Gigantes De Carolina in 2013. After her inaugural appearance in Puerto Rico, she went on to play for GS Caltex Seoul in the South Korean V-League 2011-12 season. She also played for the Hyundai Engineering & Construction Hillstate squad in South Korea last May but was released after four games.

Her best international stint came with Dresdner Sportclub 1898 in the 1.Bundesliga Germany 2013-14 season wherein she won the league championship and MVP honors.

Perry has also played for the following teams in her pro indoor volleyball career: Pursaklar in the Turkish Women’s Voleybolun 1.Ligi (2012), Futura Volley Busto Arsizio in the Italian Serie A1 Championship (2014-15), Miejski Klub Siatkarski in I liga Poland (2015), Turk Hava Yollari in the Turkish 1.Ligi (2017), and Marsala in Italian Serie A2 (January 2018).

She also started playing for the Italian national women’s beach volleyball team in 2015. The two-time All-American was named as an alternate for the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics team but was replaced because she did not have at least 12 touraments on her record. In 2017, Perry earned bronze in the European Masters and qualified for the World Beach Volleyball Championships as Italy’s first string blocker.

The volleyball journeywoman posted this on her Instagram account. The caption reads: “I am so excited to announce that I’ll be playing for @f2cargomovers in The Philippines! It has been a dream of mine to play in a country with SO much support for this sport. I’m really confident that I can help this team win a championship 🙂 Tara na F2!.”

With a spike jump of 128 inches and the block jump of 122, Perry will be a big boost to F2 Logistics’ hopes of winning a second PSL Grand Prix championship especially that some of their players will have to defer for the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament. To entice you with her capabilities, here’s some highlights from her latest stint in South Korea.