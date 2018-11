The UP Lady Maroons won their first game against the UE Lady Warriors. Tots Carlos led the way with 17 points while Jessma Ramos added ten.

Meanwhile, the Colegio San Agustin – Biñan Eagles will want to erase their loss to the UST Golden Tigresses with a victory over the Godfrey Okumu-coached squad. Will UP get its second win? Or will the Eagles break into the win column. Watch this game via livestream below. Broadcast starts at 2 pm.