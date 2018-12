Watch FEU Lady Tamaraws vs. CSA Binan Eagles live in the PSL Collegiate Grand Slam on 01 December 2018.

CSA Binan are still without a win in the Collegiate Grand Slam whilst FEU will look to improve their 1-2 record.

FEU Lady Tamaraws vs. CSA Binan Eagles live stream

Watch the official ESPN5 live stream below.