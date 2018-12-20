UP Lady Maroons struck gold!

The UP Lady Maroons win the PSL Collegiate Grand Slam 2018 title by defeating the UST Golden Tigresses in four sets. Aside from the championship, the squad will get an all-expense paid training camp in Thailand courtesy of the Philippine Superliga. The championship is made sweeter by taking home a trophy that is named after the late Dominic Sytin of their main sponsor United Auctioneers Incorporated. They also received a Php 350,000 cash prize from ESPN 5 that can be used for the development of the sport.

UP fought valiantly for the first set

Nicole Ann Magsarile started the festivities with four successful spikes to give the Lady Maroons a 4-2 edge. But Eya Laure’s attack trimmed to lead to one. A UST double violation and a Tots Carlos spike stretched the lead to 6-3 but the Lady Tigresses made five straight scores to enter the first technical timeout at 8-6. UP made two quick points to tie at eight but the Golden Tigresses made two of their own to regain the lead at 10-8. A side-out game ensued from there as UST retained its lead, 16-14, going into the second TTO.

Laure’s off-speed shot extended UST’s lead to 20-17 but the Lady Maroons made four unanswered markers to take the driver’s seat at 21-20. A mishit by Aieshalaine Gannaban forced another deadlock at 21 but UP took the set, 25-21, with a quad of points capped off by an Ayel Estranero service ace.

UST dominates the second

Dimdim Pacres was the driving force in the Golden Tigresses’ domination in the second set. Her three attack points and three aces took all the fight from the Lady Maroons. UP’s reception problems allowed UST to establish an 11-2 lead and never looked back. A successful spike and an ace from Caryl Sandoval elevated UP’s tally at 4 but the Golden Tigresses never allowed the Lady Maroons to come back. Both teams basically traded points from that point but a Pacres attack ended the set at 25-16 for the squad of Coach Kung Fu Reyes.

Lady Maroons survive the third set

UST scored the first three points but UP embarked on an 8-2 run to have the edge by the first TTO. Two quick points from UST trimmed the lead to one, 8-7. But the Lady Maroons maintained its advantage at 16-12 by the second TTO courtesy of an aggressive middle game by Gannaban and Marist Layug. However, the Golden Tigresses roared back with a 7-3 run to tie the count at 19.

The teams traded scores until the count reached 23-all but a service error from Laure brought the Lady Maroons to set point. Despite suffering a shoulder injury early in the set, Justine Dorog settled the set for UP at 25-23 with a spike that sent her falling in the ground.

UP seals the deal in the fourth

The Lady Maroons won the set, the match, and the championship with Layug converting a quick attack from the middle to settle the tally at 25-19. UST converted the first four points of the set and extended their lead to six, 8-2, by the first TTO. But the Godfrey Okumu-coached squad ignited an 11-1 run to take the lead at 13-9. The Golden Tigresses narrowed the deficit at 15-13 but an Alessandrini spike that failed to clear the net gave UP some breathing room at 16-13.

End-game errors for UST proved costly as an attack error from Laure gave UP another three-point cushion, 18-15. A mishit by Alessandrini and a double touch violation brought the count at 21-15. Likewise, consecutive attack errors from Pacres and Ysa Jimenez took the Lady Maroons to match point. Despite playing with a flu, the 6′ 2″ Alessandrini fought valiantly throughout the game and saved a match point. But Layug’s attack from the middle clinched the crown for the Lady Maroons.

Carlos is hailed Game MVP with 15 attack points, one block and, one ace.