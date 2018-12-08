Watch LIVE! UP Lady Maroons vs. De La Salle Dasma Lady Patriots

Saturday, 08 Dec 2018
Lawrence Fernandez - Editor - @lancefernandez
Photo credit: Noel Monzales, Volleyball PH

The UP Lady Maroons are coming off a straight-sets loss to the UST Golden Tigresses. A win against the De La Salle Dasmarinas Lady Patriots would clinch a semifinal spot for the squad of Coach Godfrey Okumu. Meanwhile, the Lady Patriots are hungry for a victory after dropping their first two matches in straight-sets fashion against FEU and UE respectively. Will the Lady Maroons prevail? Or will the Lady Patriots take their first win? Watch the game via livestream below. Match starts at 2 pm.

PSL fans outside the Philippines, click here to learn how you can watch the games.

Related

PSL Collegiate Grand Slam

Watch LIVE! FEU Lady Tamaraws vs. UE Lady Warriors
PSL Collegiate Grand Slam

Watch LIVE – UP vs UST
PSL Collegiate Grand Slam

Watch LIVE – FEU vs. CSA

Popular

PVL W Open Conference

Creamline gives fitting gift for Coach Bundit’s departure
PVL W Open Conference

Petro Gazz refuels with Jeanette Panaga
PVL W Open Conference

Who will be the new Creamline head coach?

Latest

PSL All Filipino

Watch LIVE! F2 Logistics Cargo Movers vs. Cocolife Asset Managers
PSL All Filipino

Watch LIVE! Foton Tornadoes vs. Cignal HD Spikers
V.League Women

Watch LIVE! Ageo Medics vs. NEC Red Rockets