Watch LIVE! UP Lady Maroons vs. De La Salle Dasma Lady Patriots

The UP Lady Maroons are coming off a straight-sets loss to the UST Golden Tigresses. A win against the De La Salle Dasmarinas Lady Patriots would clinch a semifinal spot for the squad of Coach Godfrey Okumu. Meanwhile, the Lady Patriots are hungry for a victory after dropping their first two matches in straight-sets fashion against FEU and UE respectively. Will the Lady Maroons prevail? Or will the Lady Patriots take their first win? Watch the game via livestream below. Match starts at 2 pm.

PSL fans outside the Philippines, click here to learn how you can watch the games.