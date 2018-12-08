Watch LIVE! FEU Lady Tamaraws vs. UE Lady Warriors

The UE Lady Warriors would like to ignite a two-game win streak if they can defeat the FEU Lady Tamaraws. However, that’s easier said than done for the Lady Tamaraws are itching to get their second win of the conference after dropping their last two matches to UP and CSA-Binan, respectively. Which team will prevail? Watch this game via livestream below. Match starts at 12nn from the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

PSL fans outside the Philippines, click here to learn how you can watch the games.